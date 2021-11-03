Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI TIXSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Giants WR Sterling Shepard to Miss Some Time with Quad Injury
Publish date:

Giants WR Sterling Shepard to Miss Some Time with Quad Injury

The Giants skill position player group takes another hit to its depth.
Author:

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants skill position player group takes another hit to its depth.

Another new week, another injury-related blow for the Giants.

This time it will be receiver Sterling Shepard, who suffered a quad strain in Monday night's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Shepard is expected to miss some time with his injury, according to a source. (ESPN was first with the report.)

Shepard has already missed three games with hamstring issues in both legs. His latest ailment doesn't bode well for a Giants skill-position group that has been rocked hard by an assortment of injuries this season that has also affected running back Saquon Barkley (ankle), receiver Kenny Golladay (knee), receiver Kadarius Toney (ankle/hand), and tight end Evan Engram (calf).

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Giants WR Sterling Shepard to Miss Some Time with Quad Injury

The Giants skill position player group takes another hit to its depth.

1 minute ago
Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detail shot of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet before a game against Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants: Week 9 Storylines to Watch

Things don't get any easier for the New York Giants, who return home to host the soaring Las Vegas Raiders Sunday.

1 hour ago
Oct 20, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) warms up before his game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

New York Giants Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Passes

The Giants roster is what it is and will remain what it is for the rest of the season unless injuries dictate otherwise.

15 hours ago

Barkley and Golladay have already missed three games with their respective injuries. Toney missed one game, and Engram has missed two games.

The Giants could also be without receiver Dante Pettis, who injured his shoulder on his first punt return of the game last week. Pettis left the game after the injury, which came when he tried to recover a muffed punt and was quickly ruled out by the team.

Shepard has caught 32 of 43 passes for 324 yards and one touchdown this season. It's unclear how much time he potentially stands to miss, but the good news for Shepard and any of the other injured Giants is that they have a bye week coming up after their game Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders.

In other news, the Giants re-signed receiver Alex Bachman to their practice squad to provide some additional depth. Bachman was with the team during the summer.

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard (87) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Giants WR Sterling Shepard to Miss Some Time with Quad Injury

1 minute ago
Dec 17, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; A detail shot of a Las Vegas Raiders helmet before a game against Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium.
News

New York Giants: Week 9 Storylines to Watch

1 hour ago
Oct 20, 2019; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants tight end Evan Engram (88) warms up before his game against the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.
News

New York Giants Stand Pat as Trade Deadline Passes

15 hours ago
Oct 17, 2021; Landover, Maryland, USA; A view of Kansas City Chiefs players' helmets on the bench against the Washington Football Team at FedExField.
Game Day

Stats, Snap Counts, and Other Numbers from New York Giants’ Week 8 Loss to the Chiefs

17 hours ago
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants center Billy Price (69) recovers a fumble during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Game Day

Five Plays That Sunk the Giants' Hopes Against the Kansas City Chiefs

17 hours ago
Oct 24, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants head coach Joe Judge looks on with offensive coordinator Jason Garret during the second half against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium.
News

NFL Responds to Giants' Concerns Regarding Headset Functionality

16 hours ago
Nov 1, 2021; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Giants wide receiver John Ross (12) makes a catch while defended by Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Daniel Sorensen (49) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Game Day

New York Giants Week 8 Report Card: Not Good Enough

19 hours ago
New York Giants Helmet
News

Giants Continue to Fall in MMQB NFL Power Rankings

21 hours ago