Super Bowl XLII Postscript: Reflections

Sunday, February 10, 2008

I hadn't set the alarm the night before like I usually do, but no matter, as it was Sunday, so I was conditioned to wake up at 7:30 am.

I got up and started getting ready for the new day. Once that first splash of cold water hit my face, I realized that it wasn't a game day.

No, the season was done. Oh sure, there was the Pro Bowl later today, but so what? Since when do I watch the Pro Bowl?

I also realized I hadn't laid out my work clothes the night before, which further reinforced the fact that it wasn't a game day. I grabbed the first pair of jeans I could get my hands on and threw on an old college sweatshirt.

I joined my husband for breakfast in the kitchen, and then, after brushing my teeth, I went downstairs to my office while he went to the garage to change the oil in my car.

It had been three days since I completed the post-Super Bowl issue, officially ending the 2007 season, and in writing and editing it, the memories, still fresh in my mind, came flooding back.

There was just so much to say that at that point, I knew I was going to put it all into a book (what you're holding in your hands).

I knew I wanted a keepsake of my memories from that amazing season and not just my personal experiences but also of the stories written about the young men who proved that if you believe and trust in each other, good things will happen.

As I was drawn deeper into my work that morning, my husband poked his head in from the garage to ask me about lunch.

Lunch? C'mon man! It was game time. I'm not going anywhere!

Then I looked at my wall calendar and realized that no, it wasn't game time. There would be no more games that counted until September, which was a long way off.

Once the season ends, I'm in no rush for it to start back up again. But not this time. I couldn't wait to get back into the grind.

As I went through that first Sunday without football, my mind wandered back to Phoenix--the media events, the parties, and all the work I had done during the day that included player features, daily notebooks and lots and lots of transcribing.

As I reflected, I realized that at the beginning of the playoff run, I had my doubts. I didn't think they'd get past Dallas or Green Bay, but they proved me wrong, and boy was I glad they did.

I then started thinking about the changes that the team might go through over the off-season. I had a pretty good idea that they would lose some of their UFAs, most notably Gibril Wilson, who, on numerous occasions, indicated to me that he didn't think he'd be back, and Reggie Torbor, who also wasn't optimistic about a return.

That's the tough thing about the off-season. You build working relationships with guys, and then they eventually move on, and when you see a team come together with the way the 2007 Giants did, you don't want to see the band break up.

But then you figure new guys are going to come in and new bonds will be formed. Life does go on.

I began my off-season coverage by keeping an ear to the ground for anything new.

One of the first things to hit the airwaves was that Steve Spagnuolo was going to remain with the Giants--no shock there as I knew all along he wasn't going anywhere.

Next was the buzz about Coach Coughlin's upcoming contract extension, again no surprise given how things had worked out.

Michael Strahan began talking retirement again, and as I wrote in our March issue, I think this time, he goes through with it.

On the other hand, other graybeards like Jeff Feagles, Amani Toomer, and Sam Madison were all coming back, which I was glad to hear as all three are solid guys and valuable locker room leaders.

Before I realized it, it was time for the NFL Scouting Combine, which gave way to free agency. After a short downtime, it was time to start getting ready for the draft.

And I was getting ready to welcome a new dog that my husband and I had fallen in love with during one of our trips to an animal shelter and who had endless energy and a constant desire to stick close to her humans.

So much for my "off-season," right?

A lot of people asked me if I think the Giants have a chance at repeating. Repeating is a tough thing to do in the NFL, but there's no doubt in my mind I think this team will remain very competitive--that's something I never doubted.

As I began the March issue of Inside Football, I decided to focus on the future. My opening statement on the first page pretty much sums up what I think the future holds for this team as they prepare to defend their title:

"When you win a Super Bowl championship, the common thinking is you don't have many holes on your roster to worry about, even if you lose a few free agents in the process.

Thankfully though, the Giants don't rest on their laurels, as they remain committed to creating competition at every spot, even if some spots are more set than others. And it's because they don't rest on their laurels that they are in the position to defend--say it with me now-- a Super Bowl championship.

I have never been a fan of these quick in and out trips that were part of my job during the 2007 season. And yes, traveling frequently is a pain in the neck, yet a necessity.

But to have been a part of that 2007 season as a member of the media, well, I wouldn't trade that for anything. I'm honored to have been a part of it, though again, I don't take any credit for how the season worked out.

I enjoyed getting to know the young men who individually were just another guy trying to be great but collectively managed to be great. And it finally hit me after just over a decade in the business that although my coverage wasn't always perfect, as the Giants proved, you don't have to be perfect to get the job done.

Thanks for reading...and see you next season.

(Originally appearing in Inside Football's "The Road to Super Bowl XLII: A Look Back at the New York Giants' Amazing 2007 Championship Season." Reprinted by permission.)