GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Talk About a Sore Loser

Patricia Traina

Even the best of us haven’t always reacted sensibly when our favorite sports teams have lost a heartbreaking game.

But for one fan of the New England Patriots, his heartbreak over his favorite team’s perfect season be crushed by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII, well let’s just say he took his frustration to a whole other level.

Patriots fan Sean Murphy was so incensed over how the Giants “stole” the game from the Patriots, that he did some stealing of his own. He was accused and convicted of pulling off a jewelry heist worth over $2 million, which included some of the Giants 2007 Super Bowl championship rings from the E.A. Dion Inc manufacturing plant in Attleboro, Mass.

“F–k ’em. They don’t deserve them,” the now 55-year-old Murphy was said to have thought at the time of his heist.

Law enforcement officials recovered the rings in a safety deposit box linked to Murphy after one of his alleged girlfriends reported him to authorities because she didn’t receive one of the stolen rings.

According to the Bloomberg article, Murphy claims he’s retired from crime and has been in prison since 2009 for the jewelry heist and is serving a 13-year sentence for burglarizing a Brink’s warehouse.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Player Profile: Levine Toilolo, TE

How often will the ace blocking tight end Levine Toilolo see the field in 2020?

Nick Falato

Dalvin Tomlinson: The Good, the Great and The Ugly

After a slow start last season, Dalvin Tomlinson was a one-man wrecking crew at tmes for the Giants. Coach Gene Clemons takes a deep dive into Tomlinson's film to find the good, the great and, yes, even the ugly.

Gene Clemons

Giants Player Profile | Andrew Thomas, OT

Will Andrew Thomas immediately start at left tackle or does it make more sense to start him at right tackle?

Pat Ragazzo

NFC East Morning Run | July 2, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with how lowered expectations can help the Giants in 2020.

Jackson Thompson

Reports: No NFL Supplemental Draft; Preseason Cut in Half

League will reportedly make the announcements regarding these decisions by Thursday.

Patricia Traina

State of the Giants: Lowered Expectations, but Certainly Reachable

There's nowhere to go but up for the Giants, according to NFL.com analyst Adam Rank's state of the franchise. But that doesn't mean there aren't some questions that need to be addressed.

Patricia Traina

Giants Player Profile: Josiah Tauaefa, LB

Can the second-year undrafted free agent crack the roster with a huge influx of linebacker talent?

Nick Falato

Beast of the East: Saquon Barkley or Ezekiel Elliott?

Which NFC East running back is truly the "Beast of the East," Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys or Saquon Barkley of the Giants?

Mike Addvensky

Giants Player Profile | Golden Tate, WR

Can Golden Tate play a larger role in 2020?

Pat Ragazzo

NFC East Morning Run | July 1, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Washington head coach Ron Rivera having little to say on the team's nickname.

Jackson Thompson