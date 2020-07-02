Talk About a Sore Loser

Even the best of us haven’t always reacted sensibly when our favorite sports teams have lost a heartbreaking game.

But for one fan of the New England Patriots, his heartbreak over his favorite team’s perfect season be crushed by the New York Giants in Super Bowl XLII, well let’s just say he took his frustration to a whole other level.

Patriots fan Sean Murphy was so incensed over how the Giants “stole” the game from the Patriots, that he did some stealing of his own. He was accused and convicted of pulling off a jewelry heist worth over $2 million, which included some of the Giants 2007 Super Bowl championship rings from the E.A. Dion Inc manufacturing plant in Attleboro, Mass.

“F–k ’em. They don’t deserve them,” the now 55-year-old Murphy was said to have thought at the time of his heist.

Law enforcement officials recovered the rings in a safety deposit box linked to Murphy after one of his alleged girlfriends reported him to authorities because she didn’t receive one of the stolen rings.

According to the Bloomberg article, Murphy claims he’s retired from crime and has been in prison since 2009 for the jewelry heist and is serving a 13-year sentence for burglarizing a Brink’s warehouse.