Talk Back! Do You Like the Giants Hire of Joe Judge?

Patricia Traina

The verdict is in and it will be Joe Judge, now former New England Patriots special teams coordinator and receivers coach, who will try to lead the Giants back to their glory days.

So tell us Giants fans, do you like the hire? Why or why not? And who would you like to see as assistant head coaches on Judge's staff?

To participate, go to the top of the site, and in the upper right-hand corner of the page, click the FOLLOW button to log in (if you have an account) or to register for a FREE account, if you don't already have an account.

You can log in with Facebook or Google. From there, sound off in the comment section--we'll check back in periodically to see what you have to say and respond to your feedback!

Comments (5)
No. 1-5
Johnny Z
Johnny Z

I like the hire. I live up here in Pats land. Very highly thought of and recommended by Bill B. Also coached under Saban. Interesting pedigree.

HoogieCoogieMan
HoogieCoogieMan

Unique choice. A head coach is only as good as the coaches he hires and the players around him. The Giants are young and are growing. This coach with the hiring of the correct coaching staff can turn the losing around quickly. Think this may be a good hire, Giants organization think so. Time will tell.

BigBlue4U
BigBlue4U

Anyone who saw the HBO Special on Bellichek and Saban knows these two coaches are insanely focused and detail oriented. These are the only two coaches for whom Judged worked. The fact they both endorse this hiring says all i need to know. Here comes the Judge!

SteveA
SteveA

YES and I said Judge was my number 1 when the initial list came out. I wanted a head coach who functioned as a CEO with top notch coordinators and position coaches. Off to a very good start asking to interview Jason Garrett for OC.

zogzac
zogzac

Like the potential of this hire . To quote Shaun O'Hara ' Who needs a Rhuling when u have a Judge.'

