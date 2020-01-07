Talk Back! Do You Like the Giants Hire of Joe Judge?

The verdict is in and it will be Joe Judge, now former New England Patriots special teams coordinator and receivers coach, who will try to lead the Giants back to their glory days.

So tell us Giants fans, do you like the hire? Why or why not? And who would you like to see as assistant head coaches on Judge's staff?

