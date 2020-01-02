GiantsMaven
Talk Back! Who Do You Want as the Giants Next Head Coach and Why?

Patricia Traina

It's the return of our "Talk Back!" feature in which we ask you, the readers, to tell us what your thoughts are on a Giants hot topic. And right now is there any hotter topic regarding Big Blue than the head coaching search?

So here's the deal. The candidates are listed in the video above. We're also releasing overviews of each candidate complete with need-to-know information and, where applicable, interviews with beat reporters who have covered these candidates.

Who do YOU want as the next Giants head coach and why?

SteveA
SteveA

We need the next head coach to hire proven coordinators as the number 1 criteria. Process of elimination. Likely eliminates Matt Rhule. McCarthy will which seems to make him a favorite but to me an uninspiring choice. I don't want McDaniels given how he handled Indy matter. Don't believe Bienemy will fgive up playcalling given history of Reid's coaching tree. Martinsdale wants to pair with bright young college OC. If Judge wants to pair with somebody like Gruden/Callahan on offensive side of ball and Fox.Lewis on defensive side of the ball, seems like a guy who should get the most consideration and my preference until I learn more.

Idoneo
Idoneo

I hope the Giants hire a Head coach with defensive mind. I like Matt Rhule, Kris Richard or Don Martindale

