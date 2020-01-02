It's the return of our "Talk Back!" feature in which we ask you, the readers, to tell us what your thoughts are on a Giants hot topic. And right now is there any hotter topic regarding Big Blue than the head coaching search?

So here's the deal. The candidates are listed in the video above. We're also releasing overviews of each candidate complete with need-to-know information and, where applicable, interviews with beat reporters who have covered these candidates.

Who do YOU want as the next Giants head coach and why?

To participate, go to the top of the site, and in the upper right-hand corner of the page, click the FOLLOW button to log in (if you have an account) or to register for a FREE account, if you don't already have an account.

You can log in with Facebook or Google. From there, sound off in the comment section--we'll check back in periodically to see what you have to say and respond to your feedback!.