This Giant is Facing a Big Make-or-Break Season in 2021, Notes NFL.com

No, it's not receiver Kenny Golladay, cornerback Adoree' Jackson or tight end Kyle Rudolph, all of whom signed multiyear contracts worth big money; rather, it's a player already on the roster.

After spending over $130 million on contracts for free agents this off-season, the expectations for the New York Giants have never been higher.

And while team president John Mara didn’t come right out and say this was a make-or-break year for the roster that’s been co-assembled by general manager Dave Gettleman, it certainly is.

But if there is one player in particular who needs to step up and cash in this year, it’s not one of the free agents, but rather, it's quarterback Daniel Jones.

Entering his third season, Jones has the organization's full support from top to bottom, but if he doesn’t deliver his part of the deal, things could get hairy pretty quickly.

That’s why NFL.com’s Adam Schein named Jones as one of his top make-or-break players of 2021. Notes Schein:

Daniel Jones is out of excuses -- if, that is, you foolishly gave him a pass in the first place. Jones was a reach at No. 6 overall in the 2019 draft and has displayed an unfortunate knack for turning the ball over as the Giants' quarterback (SEE: 22 interceptions and 17 lost fumbles in 27 career games).

I love how he got the band together to work out this offseason. But I think it is foolish of John Mara to believe, as he told Ian O'Connor of the New York Post, that Jones can get you to the Super Bowl. I don't think he's capable of a logging winning season or becoming entrenched as Big Blue's QB1 for years to come.

If Jones can't get it together in Year 3, the Giants will have to move on from the quarterback -- and the man who drafted him.

Schein is correct. If Jones is the primary reason why the organization misses the playoffs, then the Giants could very well find themselves in the same position as the Jets did this past off-season--except they’d likely have a new general manager making that next big decision for the franchise.

And if things should come to that, then get ready for another year or two of rebuilding in what's become of late an endless cycle.

