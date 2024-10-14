Three Eagles Injured In Week 6 Game, Status For Giants Game Uncertain
The New York Giants will host the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 7 at MetLife Stadium. Although the Eagles are coming off a close 20-16 home win against the Cleveland Browns, their victory may prove costly on the injury front.
Philadelphia could be without three starters when they face the Giants next week: tight end Dallas Goedert, cornerback Darius Slay, Jr., and tackle Jordan Mailata.
Goedert left the game with a hamstring injury after the first series of the game. He had one catch for zero yards before exiting. His season total is now at 24 receptions for 301 yards and no touchdowns.
If he cannot play next week, the Eagles will turn to tight ends Grant Calcaterra and Jack Stoll, the latter of whom was with the Giants this past summer.
Slay, who has 19 tackles on the year, was carted off the field with a knee injury. According to Eagles beat writer Brooks Kubena of The Athletic, Slay, who was replaced by Isaiah Rodgers, left the locker room without any walking aids.
Mailata suffered a hamstring injury in the fourth quarter. He could not leave the field under his own power to get to the blue medical tent but was carted to the locker room. Fred Johnson replaced him.
According to Brandon Lee Gowton of Bleeding Green Nation, Mailata was spotted after the game on crutches as he left the stadium.