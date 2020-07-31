GiantsCountry
Tom Coughlin Recovering from Bicycle Accident

Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Patricia Traina

Tom Coughlin, the New York Giants former head coach, is recovering from a nasty bicycle accident from last weekend. He suffered fractured ribs, a slightly punctured lung, and a head injury requiring stitches, according to an ESPN report.

The 73-year-old Coughlin, who, after leaving the Giants, went on to become a senior football executive for the Jaguars, spent a night in the hospital but was released after undergoing a battery of tests. Doctors gave him a four-to-six week recovery period.

Coughlin was the Giants head coach from 2004 to 2015. During his tenure, he led the team to two Super Bowl championships and became only the second head coach in franchise history to surpass the 100-win mark in regular-season play by posting a 102-90 record.

His 102 regular-season win total is the second-most in franchise history behind the 153 wins recorded by Steve Owen, who coached the team from 1930-53 and racked up a 153-100-17 record.

Coughlin also led the Giants to 11 postseason appearances, tying him with Bill Parcells, for whom he was the receivers coach during the 1988-90 seasons. Coughlin, like Parcells, went 8-3 in the postseason, including two Super Bowl championships.

See It | Giants Hit the Field

It's okay to get a little bit excited as the Giants rookies and first year players took to the grass field at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center for the first time since reporting on July 22.

Patricia Traina

Should the Giants Pursue Graham Gano?

It might be tempting for the Giants to kick the tires on now former Panthers kicker Graham Gano, but we have a better idea for the kicking position if the Giants want to go in a different direction and think outside the box.

Patricia Traina

Giants' 2020 Roster Report Card: Grading the Outside Linebackers

The Giants are hoping to develop a pass rush through the scheme. But among the outside linebackers, are there players who maybe can take the step forward and become true No. 1 pass rushers of the future?

Patricia Traina

How Chris Williamson 's College Journey Prepared Him for Life in NFL

By keeping an open mind and a thirst for knowledge, Giants' seventh-round pick Chris Williamson laid the foundation necessary for life in the NFL, his former position coach says.

Jackson Thompson

NFC East Morning Run | July 30, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Giants offensive tackle Nate Solder opting out of the 2020 season.

Jackson Thompson

What's Next for the Giants After Nate Solder's Opt-out?

We attempt to answer the pressing questions such as what effect does Nate Solder's opt-out have on the cap, who will be the starting tackles and more.

Patricia Traina

Nate Solder Opts Out of the 2020 Season

The Giants left tackle becomes the first high profiled member of the team to opt out of 2020 due to COVID-19 concerns.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Daily Recap | July 29, 2020

Your daily recap of the top Giants headlines.

Jackson Thompson

Roster Update: Engram, Connelly and Coleman Good to Go

Evan Engram and Ryan Connelly, two players coming off injury expected to fill key roles for the Giants in 2020, were not placed on the physically unable to perform list on Monday.

Jackson Thompson

PFF Reveals Its Lowest Ranked Giants Position Unit

Of all the units ranked thus far, Pro Football Focus saved one of its worst for the Giants defensive secondary, and it's hard to argue with some of the logic. But here's why there is reason for optimism.

Jackson Thompson

