Tom Coughlin Recovering from Bicycle Accident

Tom Coughlin, the New York Giants former head coach, is recovering from a nasty bicycle accident from last weekend. He suffered fractured ribs, a slightly punctured lung, and a head injury requiring stitches, according to an ESPN report.

The 73-year-old Coughlin, who, after leaving the Giants, went on to become a senior football executive for the Jaguars, spent a night in the hospital but was released after undergoing a battery of tests. Doctors gave him a four-to-six week recovery period.

Coughlin was the Giants head coach from 2004 to 2015. During his tenure, he led the team to two Super Bowl championships and became only the second head coach in franchise history to surpass the 100-win mark in regular-season play by posting a 102-90 record.

His 102 regular-season win total is the second-most in franchise history behind the 153 wins recorded by Steve Owen, who coached the team from 1930-53 and racked up a 153-100-17 record.

Coughlin also led the Giants to 11 postseason appearances, tying him with Bill Parcells, for whom he was the receivers coach during the 1988-90 seasons. Coughlin, like Parcells, went 8-3 in the postseason, including two Super Bowl championships.