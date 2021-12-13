Giants Receiver Kadarius Toney Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List
Giants rookie receiver Kadarius Toney hasn't played since November 22 against Tampa Bay due to an oblique injury.
While it's not known how close Toney was to returning to action for this weekend's home game against Dallas, the Giants might have to wait to get him back on the field as he's landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the second time this year.
According to league protocol, Toney, who started training camp on the reserve/COVID list, would have to miss ten days if he is unvaccinated. If he is vaccinated, he would be eligible to return if he tests negative for the virus within a 48-hour period and remains asymptomatic.
This is the second time this year the Giants' first-round pick has landed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
According to a source, the receiver, who returned with the rest of the team from Los Angeles on Monday, tested positive for the virus, the results of his test not being known until the team was en route back east.
Toney was immediately isolated from the rest of the team on the plane, the Giants taking the necessary precautions with the rest of their traveling party.
It's unknown at this point if head coach Joe Judge plans to alter the upcoming practice week for the team after the players return from a day off Tuesday.
