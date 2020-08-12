Update in DeAndre Baker's Legal Case

The Broward County Clerk’s Office officially posted the formal charging document against Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker’s upcoming case vs. the State of Florida.

The document highlights the four counts of armed robbery with a firearm or deadly weapon Baker is being charged with and reveals some new details. These include:

The value of the property taken from each of the victims, which was a minimum of $750 per count.

The full names of the alleged victims, which Giants Country is withholding despite it being of public record.

While Baker is currently the only known party named in the document, it also mentions unnamed individuals as being involved in the second count against the Giants cornerback.

The initial arrest affidavit mentioned at least two other individuals involved, one of whom was alleged to have been wearing a “red mask.”

Baker was initially arrested along with Seattle cornerback Quinton Dunbar.

Last week, prosecutors determined that there wasn't enough evidence to charge Dunbar with any misgivings. He has since been removed from the Commissioner's Exempt list.

Baker is facing anywhere between a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison if convicted.

A court date for Baker has not yet been set due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The earliest Baker might get his day in court is 12-18 months from now, given the backlog of cases in the Florida court system.