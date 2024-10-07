Wan'Dale Robinson Reprimanded for Posting Giants Locker Room Celebration
The New York Giants locker room was a very happy place after the team’s stunning 29-20 win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
But that didn’t mean that head coach Brian Daboll was willing to share every moment of that happiness with the public. The Giants head coach sharply reprimanded receiver Wan’Dale Robinson, who was live-streaming the celebration among his teammates on his Instagram account.
“Hey!” Daboll could be heard in the background, “Don’t post that [expletive]!”
It’s not as though the Giants aren’t willing to provide fans with a glimpse inside the postgame locker room. The team’s official social media channels have often shared Daboll delivering a postgame speech or presenting a game ball after a win.
But such moments are typically screened by the team’s public relations staff to ensure that no one is inadvertently caught on camera in a state of undress or that any NSFW language is bleeped out so the videos are suitable for viewers of all ages.
Robinson immediately cut the feed after Daboll’s reprimand.