WATCH | Daniel Jones Trending Toward a Return

Daniel Jones is getting closer.

During the part of practice open to the media, the rookie signal-caller, who missed two games with a high ankle sprain, looked to have more spring in his step as he went through warmups and individuals.

Jones also took some snaps during the individual period with starting center Jon Halapio. Last week, Eli Manning took those snaps with Halapio.

In other practice news, left tackle Nate Solder was excused from today's practice to be with his son, who is battling health issues. Safety Antoine Bethea was also excused from practice as his wife gave birth to a new baby.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler, who missed last week with an ankle injury, was out there moving around. If he can't go this week, Nick Gates will get the nod at right guard.

Lastly, the Giants filled their remaining roster spot by signing defensive back Rashaan Gaulden off their practice squad. He takes the spot that was created when the Giants waived/injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins last week.

Check back later for the team issued injury report.