WATCH | Daniel Jones Trending Toward a Return

Patricia Traina

Daniel Jones is getting closer.

During the part of practice open to the media, the rookie signal-caller, who missed two games with a high ankle sprain, looked to have more spring in his step as he went through warmups and individuals. 

Jones also took some snaps during the individual period with starting center Jon Halapio. Last week, Eli Manning took those snaps with Halapio.

In other practice news, left tackle Nate Solder was excused from today's practice to be with his son, who is battling health issues. Safety Antoine Bethea was also excused from practice as his wife gave birth to a new baby.

Right guard Kevin Zeitler, who missed last week with an ankle injury, was out there moving around. If he can't go this week, Nick Gates will get the nod at right guard.

Lastly, the Giants filled their remaining roster spot by signing defensive back Rashaan Gaulden off their practice squad. He takes the spot that was created when the Giants waived/injured cornerback Janoris Jenkins last week.

Check back later for the team issued injury report.  

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Burning Questions for Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman's Year-end Press Conference

Patricia Traina

As the Giants' disappointing season winds down to a close, it is expected that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman will take the podium in two weeks to address what's gone wrong this year--and how he plans to fix it if given the opportunity by management. Here is a look at some of the many burning questions Gettleman could face.

Giants at Washington | First Look: Jockeying for Prime Draft Position

Patricia Traina

The Giants will be looking to win their first two back-to-back games since September when they won in Weeks 3 (Tampa Bay) and 4 (Washington) when they close out their 2019 road game schedule at Washington in this season's penultimate game.

Giants Place Tight End Evan Engram on Injured Reserve

Patricia Traina

The third-year tight end's season is over as he was unable to come back from a sprained foot.

A Look at the Lessons Daniel Jones Might Have Learned from Watching Eli Manning

Pat Ragazzo

What might be different for Daniel Jones once he returns from his high ankles sprain? Pat Ragazzo takes a look at some lessons the rookie might have picked up while being a spectator.

Giants Week 15 Report Card | Solid All-Around Showing

Patricia Traina

The Giants finally got a complete game from all three units and the results were spectacular.

Week 15: Giants vs. Dolphins Fantasy Football Need-to-Knows

Mike Esposito

Stats and data to help you plan your fantasy football lineups.

For Dalvin Tomlinson, Less Has Been More

Patricia Traina

Since having his snaps reduced, Tomlinson has seen his production improve.

2019 Week 15: Player by Player Review Plus a Look at the Strategy and the Play Calling

Patricia Traina

Breaking down the Giants 36-20 win over the Miami Dolphins.

Giants Send Janoris Jenkins Packing

Patricia Traina

Janoris Jenkins' ill-worded tweet and lack of sincere remorse factors in the New York Giants' decision to move on from its veteran cornerback.

Eli Manning: This Win is One I'll Remember

Patricia Traina

The outcome won't change the fact that the Giants 2019 season is a disappointment, but for quarterback Eli Manning, the win might nowt matter much in a season long lost, but for Eli Manning and the scores of Giants fans who gathered to see him for perhaps one final time.