WATCH | Former Giants Defensive End Justin Tuck Gives His Thoughts on Andrew Thomas

If there's anyone out there who appreciated the value of facing a good offensive tackle, it's former Giants defensive end and two-time Super Bowl champion Justin Tuck.

Tuck, who managed to sharpen his skill set going against the Giants offensive line every day in practice, is thrilled that Giants general manager Dave Gettleman addressed the unit with first-round draft pick Andrew Thomas out of Georgia.

"I like the pick," Tuck told Kaitlin O’Toole. "I know a lot of people thought there were some tackles graded higher than Andrew...but I know (general manager) David (Gettleman) and team put their analysis together and that's the pick they like."

Hear more of what Tuck had to say in the video above.