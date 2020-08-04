WATCH: Giants Go Through Strength and Conditioning Workout

For months there have been questions about the physical condition of the New York Giants after the COVID-19 virus shut down the team's on-site off-season weight training program.

But judging by the looks of the video provided by the team, which you can see above, some of the team's key players certainly look like they're more than ready for the season to start.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who last year battled through a high ankle sprain, executed his drills with laser precision.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who was reported to have added over 10 pounds of muscle, definitely looks bigger in the shoulders and chest area. Judging by the sound of the ball slapping the hands of the receivers, Jones put some mustard on his passes.

Sterling Shepard looks leaner than we remember him and quicker with his footwork. And tight end Evan Engram, who has a big year ahead of him, appeared to move with no limitation on his surgically repaired foot. He, too, looks as though he added bulk to his frame.

You can also see new cornerback James Bradberry, who, on a quick glance, looks even taller than his listed 6'1 height in this video compilation. And a giddy and bulked up Jabrill Peppers, who is clearly over his season-ending back injury, playfully greets the camera operator to kick things off.

The Giants will work through Friday. They'll have Saturday off and then resume the final part of this phase Sunday through next Wednesday.