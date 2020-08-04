GiantsCountry
Top Stories
News
Film
Big Blue+

WATCH: Giants Go Through Strength and Conditioning Workout

Patricia Traina

For months there have been questions about the physical condition of the New York Giants after the COVID-19 virus shut down the team's on-site off-season weight training program.

But judging by the looks of the video provided by the team, which you can see above, some of the team's key players certainly look like they're more than ready for the season to start.

Running back Saquon Barkley, who last year battled through a high ankle sprain, executed his drills with laser precision.

Quarterback Daniel Jones, who was reported to have added over 10 pounds of muscle, definitely looks bigger in the shoulders and chest area. Judging by the sound of the ball slapping the hands of the receivers, Jones put some mustard on his passes.

Sterling Shepard looks leaner than we remember him and quicker with his footwork. And tight end Evan Engram, who has a big year ahead of him, appeared to move with no limitation on his surgically repaired foot. He, too, looks as though he added bulk to his frame.

You can also see new cornerback James Bradberry, who, on a quick glance, looks even taller than his listed 6'1 height in this video compilation. And a giddy and bulked up Jabrill Peppers, who is clearly over his season-ending back injury, playfully greets the camera operator to kick things off.

The Giants will work through Friday. They'll have Saturday off and then resume the final part of this phase Sunday through next Wednesday.  

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 4, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson giving an update on his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Jackson Thompson

Nick Gates: The Good, the Great and the Ugly

Coach Gene Clemons breaks down the tape of the newly extended Nick Gates, who could find himself as a starter this year on the Giants offensive line.

Gene Clemons

by

Bigblue44

Jackson Thompson's Very Early 53-Man Giants Roster Projection

With the Giants having trimmed down their training camp roster to 80, Jackson Thompson takes a look at who might have the inside track on a roster spot on the initial 53-man group and why.

Jackson Thompson

See It: Giants Move to Strength & Conditioning Phase

Although the COVID-19 global pandemic has wreaked havoc with life and schedules as we know them to be, the NFL is still moving ahead with plans to play a full season starting on time.

Patricia Traina

How Versatile Carter Coughlin Could Help the Giants Pass Rush

Carter Coughlin's former position coach/defensive coordinator Joe Rossi tells Giants Country that his former student-athlete has some very appealing traits that can potentially boost the Giants pass rush.

Pat Ragazzo

NFC East Morning Run | Aug. 3, 2020

Jackson Thompson takes you around the NFC East, starting with Osi Umenyiora's pass-rushing advice to Oshane Ximines.

Jackson Thompson

Leonard Williams Lands on NFI, Plus Other Roster Moves

The roster now stands at 81, including the roster exemption for Sandro Platzgummer.

Patricia Traina

by

Bigblue44

Marquee Matchup: Andrew Thomas vs. Chase Young

The looming matchup between Giants OT Andrew Thomas and Washington DE Chase Young has all the potential of rivaling the one-time classic battle between Michael Strahan and Jon Runyan of the Eagles.

Jackson Thompson

Report: Giants Release DE Dana Levine

Levine had been competing for a spot on the Giants defensive line.

Patricia Traina

Identifying One of Joe Judge’s Biggest Challenges Amid the COVID-19 Pandemic

The health and safety protocols in place to keep teams safe against COVID-19 are necessary, but they could also affect how teams build out the bottom of their rosters.

Patricia Traina