Week 5: Giants Country's for This Week's Games

Patricia Traina

As we wait to find out if the Titans-Bills game is on for Week 5--with the Titans continuing to produce positive COVI-19 tests, it doesn't look promising--there are still other games that are set to take place this weekend.

The Colts pay a visit to Cleveland to face the surprising 3-1 Browns, a team coming off a big win over Dallas last week. 

Meanwhile, the Vikings face the Seahawks on Sunday night football while rookie quarterback Justin Herbert, named Thursday as the Chargers' starting quarterback, will look for his first career win Monday night against the New Orleans Saints.

Closer to home, the Giants start a string of games in which five of their next six will be against division opponents, including this weekend's game down in Dallas where according to BetMGM, they enter as a 9.5-point underdog.

So who do we like this week? Check out our picks below.

