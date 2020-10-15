Week 6 Giants Country Editorial Team Picks

The NFL season sure is flying by, as here we are into Week 6 already. And as usual, there are a few good games worth paying close attention to, starting with Kansas City at Buffalo, which should be a good one, especially if Buffalo copies the Patriots' game plan from the week before.

Another interesting game is Arizona at Dallas. The Cowboys barely escaped with a win last week against the giants, and they must now move forward without quarterback Dak Prescott and with Andy Dalton leading the way. Can Dalton get it done?

Closer to home, the Giants are still in search of their first win of 2020. This week they face a Washington Football Team that's been struggling to find itself almost as much as the Giants have.

Can the Giants finally be the first of the New York NFL teams to get a win at MetLife Stadium this year? And if they don't, what will the mood be like come Monday?

Check out the picks made by the Giants Country team, and let us know what you think by dropping a comment below.