Week 6 Giants Country Editorial Team Picks

Patricia Traina

The NFL season sure is flying by, as here we are into Week 6 already. And as usual, there are a few good games worth paying close attention to, starting with Kansas City at Buffalo, which should be a good one, especially if Buffalo copies the Patriots' game plan from the week before.

Another interesting game is Arizona at Dallas. The Cowboys barely escaped with a win last week against the giants, and they must now move forward without quarterback Dak Prescott and with Andy Dalton leading the way. Can Dalton get it done?

Closer to home, the Giants are still in search of their first win of 2020. This week they face a Washington Football Team that's been struggling to find itself almost as much as the Giants have. 

Can the Giants finally be the first of the New York NFL teams to get a win at MetLife Stadium this year? And if they don't, what will the mood be like come Monday?

Check out the picks made by the Giants Country team, and let us know what you think by dropping a comment below.

Why the New York Giants Should Trade Tight End Evan Engram

Evan Engram is one of the most talented players on the Giants roster, but there is a case to be made in trading him. Here’s why.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants O-line Coach Explains Why Andrew Thomas is Struggling Inside

Like many rookies, Thomas has had his good and bad days, but the one thing he continues to struggle with is handling inside pressure. Here's why that is and what offensive line coach Marc Colombo is trying to do to help Thomas correct that.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Stressing Pocket Awareness with Daniel Jones

There is still much for quarterback Daniel Jones to work on such as ball security and mental processing. All that begins with a good pocket awareness, which is one of the key points of emphasis for the second-year quarterback.

Patricia Traina

How Special Teams Have Helped Prepare Young Players for Larger Roles

Here is how Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, assistant special teams coordinator Tom Quinn and head coach (and former special teams coordinator) Joe Judge have created a "farm" system in preparing the next man up in the event of injury.

Patricia Traina

New York Giants Defense Focused on Overcoming Adversity

The heart of the Giants' defense hasn't caught any breaks so far this season, but they are focused on persevering.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants Notebook | Prepping Peppers, The Analyzer and More

Notable leftovers from Wednesday's Giants media sessions.

Jackson Thompson

New York Giants vs. Washington Football Team | First Look

Let's get to know some of the names on the Washington Football Team.

Patricia Traina

MMQB Power Rankings: Giants Take Baby Step Forward

The Giants are still winless, but of the three winless teams, they've been the most competitive, which is good enough for the MMQB team to give the Giants a slight promotion in this week's power rankings.

Jackson Thompson

Victor Cruz Reveals Advice He Shared With Darius Slayton

What advice did former Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz share with the team's current receiving yardage leader?

Jackson Thompson

Rookie Linebacker Cam Brown Could See Bigger Role on Defense

Thanks to the injuries at outside linebacker, Giants sixth-round pick Cam Brown could be in line for a bigger role starting this weekend against Washington. linebacker Cam Brown, the Giants’ sixth-round draft pick. Let’s see what he brings to the table.

Patricia Traina

