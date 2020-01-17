GiantsMaven
Top Stories
News
Film
Draft

Weekly Fan Mailbag | Trading Down and Concerns If Jason Garrett is Hired and More

Patricia Traina

In an effort to jumpstart our mailbag here on the Giants Maven, I'm taking questions I receive from Twitter for the usual LockedOn Giants podcast received after I complete the taping and will answer those here.

For those who want to ask mailbag questions, send those to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or you can tweet them to me @Patricia_Traina with the hashtag #askPtrain.

The short answer is we don't know for certain that Dave Gettleman will trade down, certainly not at this juncture. It's just too early to say for sure what ANY NFL general manager is going to do so to get worked up over it one way or another is pointless in my opinion.

Regarding Gettleman, no his decisions haven't always been ideal, but give the man some credit for getting value in return for Olivier Vernon, Odell Beckham Jr., Damon Harrison, and Eli Apple.  

Thanks for the question. I actually thought about this angle as well. Garrett is still young enough to where I can't imagine he's shutting the door on being a head coach elsewhere. 

And while it would make sense on the surface for him to take an offensive coordinator's role for a team, upon further review, is it really in Daniel Jones' best interest to have a revolving door of offensive coordinators? 

If Garrett were to come to the Giants and be willing to stay awhile, I'd say consider it. But while the appeal of his background as a former NFL quarterback is VERY intriguing, I do think the long-term picture has to be in play here for the reasons I cited above. 

With that said, with very few exceptions, coaches come and go in this league, and I wouldn't discount Garrett as a candidate if there is a mutual interest, even if he aspired

From Dylan G.

You seem to believe that Nate Solder will transition to right tackle. If he does, do you see him taking a pay cut since right tackles are paid less than left tackles?

Thanks for the question Dylan. I personally asked Solder if he'sd be open to switching to right tackle and his response, as I recall--and I'm paraphrasing--is that he signed to be a New York Giant, not a left tackle. So yes, he's expressed a willingness to flip sides.

As for a pay reduction, my guess is that it won't happen. I keep preaching that it's very rare to sign a big-ticket free agent and have him match or exceed what he's being paid. I keep saying that Solder was injured more than anyone realized and I stand by that. 

And when you add to that the mental strain brought on by the concern of his young son needing chemo, that's a lot. I get it that guys who are out there have to perform, but I also think when Dae Gettleman and Joe Judge do their roster evaluation, those two factors will be part of the discussion 

Get in on our Friday Fan Day mailbag. Send your questions to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Giants Assistant Coaches Tracker

Keep checking back here for reports and confirmations on the Giants new assistant coaching staff under new head coach Joe Judge.

Patricia Traina

by

JonGerstein

Giants Unit Review: So What Exactly Do They Have at Tight End?

The Giants tight end unit was supposed to be a strength, but injuries got in the way (again0. Still there was enough shown to be encouraged about what this group can bring moving forward.

Patricia Traina

Throwback Thursday: A Chat with One of the Most Underrated Players on the Giants' Last Two Championship Teams

Former Giants defensive end Dave Tollefson, who helped the Giants win Super Bowls XLII and XLVI, helps us kick off our "Throwback Thursday" off-season feature.

Pat Ragazzo

Report: Jason Garrett Interviewing for Giants' Offensive Coordinator Job

Now that Garrett's contract with the Cowboys has expired, he's free to interview for another job.

Patricia Traina

Giants Unit Review: The Complexities of the Offensive Line

On a first glance, the offensive line was a mess. But a closer look shows that the unit isn't as far off as many people first through, especially if a few tweaks are made.

Patricia Traina

George Young Elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame

Finally!

Patricia Traina

Giants Unit Review: The Future Is Here at Quarterback

Despite his struggles with ball security and pocket awareness, Giants quarterback Daniel Jones has a very bright future as the Giants' franchise quarterback.

Patricia Traina

by

Colin27

Time to Move On from Eli | the Biggest Change Dave Gettleman Needs to Make Going Forward | and Other Thoughts

Some leftover thoughts and perspectives from a busy week in East Rutherford.

Patricia Traina

by

Cowboyup

Report: Pat Shurmur Hired as Denver's New Offensive Coordinator

The former Giants head coach finds work after being dismissed by the Giants on December 30.

Patricia Traina

by

HoogieCoogieMan

Report: Giants Hire Patrick Graham as Defensive Coordinator

New head coach Joe Judge reportedly will be reuniting with his colleague from his days on Bill Belichick's Patriots staff.

Patricia Traina