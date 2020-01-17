In an effort to jumpstart our mailbag here on the Giants Maven, I'm taking questions I receive from Twitter for the usual LockedOn Giants podcast received after I complete the taping and will answer those here.

For those who want to ask mailbag questions, send those to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com or you can tweet them to me @Patricia_Traina with the hashtag #askPtrain.

The short answer is we don't know for certain that Dave Gettleman will trade down, certainly not at this juncture. It's just too early to say for sure what ANY NFL general manager is going to do so to get worked up over it one way or another is pointless in my opinion.

Regarding Gettleman, no his decisions haven't always been ideal, but give the man some credit for getting value in return for Olivier Vernon, Odell Beckham Jr., Damon Harrison, and Eli Apple.

Thanks for the question. I actually thought about this angle as well. Garrett is still young enough to where I can't imagine he's shutting the door on being a head coach elsewhere.

And while it would make sense on the surface for him to take an offensive coordinator's role for a team, upon further review, is it really in Daniel Jones' best interest to have a revolving door of offensive coordinators?

If Garrett were to come to the Giants and be willing to stay awhile, I'd say consider it. But while the appeal of his background as a former NFL quarterback is VERY intriguing, I do think the long-term picture has to be in play here for the reasons I cited above.

With that said, with very few exceptions, coaches come and go in this league, and I wouldn't discount Garrett as a candidate if there is a mutual interest, even if he aspired

You seem to believe that Nate Solder will transition to right tackle. If he does, do you see him taking a pay cut since right tackles are paid less than left tackles?

Thanks for the question Dylan. I personally asked Solder if he'sd be open to switching to right tackle and his response, as I recall--and I'm paraphrasing--is that he signed to be a New York Giant, not a left tackle. So yes, he's expressed a willingness to flip sides.

As for a pay reduction, my guess is that it won't happen. I keep preaching that it's very rare to sign a big-ticket free agent and have him match or exceed what he's being paid. I keep saying that Solder was injured more than anyone realized and I stand by that.

And when you add to that the mental strain brought on by the concern of his young son needing chemo, that's a lot. I get it that guys who are out there have to perform, but I also think when Dae Gettleman and Joe Judge do their roster evaluation, those two factors will be part of the discussion

