Well-Prepared Daniel Jones Looking to Take Big Leap in Year 2

Despite having one of the most solid rookie campaigns among Giants franchise quarterbacks, there are still some unanswered questions and concerns as to whether Daniel Jones is the quarterback of the future.

Given a dedicated position coach in Jerry Schuplinski, Jones is poised to take a big leap forward in Year 2. The problem, though is that there doesn't appear to be one universal definition of what a “big leap” would be for the former Duke quarterback.

Schuplinski isn’t necessarily looking to attach specifics to Jones’s growth in Year 2, at least not in terms of tangible statistics.

“Right now, with him, we’re just really focusing hard on understanding the system,” Schuplinski told reporters during a video conference call Thursday.

“He’s putting in a lot of great work--getting the communication, the verbiage down, understanding the calls, making the right huddle calls, making the right checks at the line of scrimmage, understanding the fronts and alignments. Just trying to make sure we have the basics.”

Schuplinski, who once worked with the Patriots quarterbacks, said believes it all starts with the basics.

"Coach (Jason) Garrett always talks about the alphabet. We have to get the alphabet down before we form words, before we form sentences, and paragraphs," Schuplinski said.

"That’s really what we’re focusing on now. I think if he gets that down as he’s continuing to do and all those guys do, I think we’ll have a good shot to work fundamentally as we’re working on, to get the whole system down and be productive in it.

“With Daniel, he’s done a nice job. He’s really well prepared, he got a lot of great experience last year on that and that’s been really helpful. He doesn’t have as much game experience (as a veteran quarterback), but I’d say he is very well prepared in everything he’s doing, and he has a lot of knowledge base underneath him so far.”

This off-season, Jones took it upon himself to prepare himself for the rigors of Year 2 and the basics that come with it. He told reporters earlier this month that It’s on him to learn the system, and he didn’t view having to learn a new system as a disadvantage.

But even before that, Jones worked on adding bulk to his 6’5” frame, something he did on his own, which Schuplinski believes might help him in terms of his durability when he has to take hits.

“With all the guys and with any quarterback, they have to feel comfortable back there,” Schuplinski said when asked about any specific tips he’s tried to incorporate into Jones’ game.

“There are certain points that we can give out. You want to get a decent base to you, have decent knee bend. You want to be comfortable taking the snap, you want your hands loose, you don’t want them overly too tight.”

The mechanics are one thing, but one of the biggest things Jones will need to demonstrate is an improvement in his mental processing.

At times last year, Jones seemed to hesitate in making decisions, normal considering a natural occurrence given he probably hadn’t seen some of the more complex defenses that NFL teams run in person before.

“Preparation is so key,” Schuplinski said. “I really think it’s one of the hardest positions in all of sports, is to play quarterback. You are relying on them to make the right decisions and make good decisions.”

Some of that hesitancy in making decisions resulted in the turnovers which were a huge stain against Jones' rookie year. But the good news is that if Jones has indeed improved his mental processing, that could potentially help him reduce the turnovers.

"Part of ball security is understanding what you’re looking at on the other side of the ball," he said.

"Understanding what the defense is in and what they are trying to do based on their coverages. Whether they are a deep spot drop zone team or a tight man to man team, what that means and what’s that going to mean for our reads and what we need to do."