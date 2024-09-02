What Can Giants Expect from CB Adoree Jackson?
New York Giants cornerback Adoree Jackson is back in the fold, refreshed, and raring to go for his fourth season with the team.
At the same time, Jackson is being realistic about what he can contribute to the team one week after re-signing.
“I think physically I've been doing what I've needed to do to stay in shape,” he said via video conference call with reporters. “I know football shape is a lot different from what I've been doing, but I always kept my mindset focused on being ready to go Week 1.”
Of course, Jackson is also a realist about the likelihood of him playing 60 snaps on defense after not getting the type of conditioning that comes with actually playing the game.
“I can play – 60 snaps, I don't know 60, I might be gassed, you know? So, I wouldn't put a number of snaps how I can play right now, “he said.
“We're going to see this week being ramped up, working on my condition, and seeing what I need. Doing stuff on the side for myself. I know my body as well. And having the performance coaches and the trainers here to guide me and assess me in what I may need and just go from there.”
Jackson’s 2023 season, like that of the team, didn’t turn out how he planned. He openly admitted to not playing well last year for reasons he couldn’t quite put his finger on. He conceded that he dealt with injuries, which included a neck issue and a concussion.
Being the competitor he is, he refused to use injuries as an excuse for what he considered play that was below his standards, and he never considered walking away from the game.
“If you're out there, you're out there. You've got to deal with it,” he said. “I'm not going to use that as a reason for play being the way it was. But I never in my thought process said I didn't want to go through this again.”
Jackson spent the time away working with his old high school track coach, which kept him on track for an eighth NFL season and allowed him a much-needed mental reset.
“For me, I think just having a set schedule, doing what I know, what my coaches know that I'm used to, working out-wise, getting the position work in that I need to get in,” he said of the training.
“I think one of the other cool things is as a vet or someone that's older, knowing what I need and knowing what it takes to be ready and stay in shape, understanding my body, being able to take care of my body and do the right thing.
“So, I think that whole process for me was just that. No personal trainer, just back with everybody that I've been with from when I moved out to California. It was good to always see him, get to work out, flashback on memories, and create some new ones. I was actually enjoying this offseason.”
Jackson, who said there were no hard feelings toward the Giants for their initial pivot away from him in free agency, said he remains open to being a punt returner, even though in 2022, he suffered a knee injury that cost him multiple games.
“I'm always in the mindset that I'm a returner. I've always been one at heart, regardless of what may happen,” he said. “As you all have seen, I go back there and it's just second nature, just like you get up, walk out of bed, go wash your face, brush your teeth. I get up, go back there, punt return, catch it, and figure out what will happen next.”
