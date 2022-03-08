Skip to main content
What Russell Wilson Trade to Denver Means for Giants

Quarterback Russell Wilson is indeed on the move, but not to the Giants. Here's what the blockbuster deal means for New York.

The Seattle Seahawks have traded quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal that will become official next week if the quarterback passes a physical.  

Unfortunately for Giants fans, the 33-year old quarterback isn't headed to New York to help jumpstart an offense that has been stagnant for years. Rather, Wilson has been sent to the Denver Broncos along with a fourth-round pick in return for a massive haul that includes two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant. 

While some might think that the trade of Wilson also helps the Giants if they want to trade down in the draft, that's not necessarily the case. 

Seattle, who now moves into the ninth overall spot, could be looking to grab a quarterback and might want to trade ahead of Carolina, also believed to be in the market for a quarterback. But if the Giants, who have the fifth overall spot, have a chance at drafting one of the offensive tackles (Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu) or pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, they're unlikely to move.

If a trade-down is in the cards for the Giants, the more realistic scenario would be for the seventh overall pick where perhaps the Vikings, who sit at No. 12, might be a trade candidate if they're in the market for a quarterback to take over for Kirk Cousins after this year.  

The Giants, who are 3-1 against Wilson, won their last meetings against him on December 6, 2020, a game that backup quarterback Colt McCoy engineered--will face Seattle this season.

