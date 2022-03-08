What Russell Wilson Trade to Denver Means for Giants
The Seattle Seahawks have traded quarterback Russell Wilson in a blockbuster deal that will become official next week if the quarterback passes a physical.
Unfortunately for Giants fans, the 33-year old quarterback isn't headed to New York to help jumpstart an offense that has been stagnant for years. Rather, Wilson has been sent to the Denver Broncos along with a fourth-round pick in return for a massive haul that includes two first-round draft picks, two second-round picks, quarterback Drew Lock, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, and tight end Noah Fant.
While some might think that the trade of Wilson also helps the Giants if they want to trade down in the draft, that's not necessarily the case.
What Russell Wilson Trade to Denver Means for Giants
Quarterback Russell Wilson is indeed on the move, but not to the Giants. Here's what the blockbuster deal means for New York.
2022 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: OT Evan Neal, Alabama
The Giants have a chance at landing Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. What would they be getting if he fell to them at No. 5?
Should Giants Pursue Mitchell Trubisky as a Backup Quarterback?
There's been talk that the Giants may pursue Mitchell Trubisky in free agency. But here's why that doesn't necessarily make a lot of sense.
Seattle, who now moves into the ninth overall spot, could be looking to grab a quarterback and might want to trade ahead of Carolina, also believed to be in the market for a quarterback. But if the Giants, who have the fifth overall spot, have a chance at drafting one of the offensive tackles (Evan Neal or Ikem Ekwonu) or pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux, they're unlikely to move.
If a trade-down is in the cards for the Giants, the more realistic scenario would be for the seventh overall pick where perhaps the Vikings, who sit at No. 12, might be a trade candidate if they're in the market for a quarterback to take over for Kirk Cousins after this year.
The Giants, who are 3-1 against Wilson, won their last meetings against him on December 6, 2020, a game that backup quarterback Colt McCoy engineered--will face Seattle this season.
Join the Giants Country Community
- Sign up for our FREE digest newsletter
- Follow and like us on Facebook
- Submit your questions for our mailbag
- Listen and subscribe to the daily LockedOn Giants podcast.
- Subscribe and like the new LockedOn Giants YouTube Channel
- Sign up for our FREE message board forums