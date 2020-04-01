What Would NFL Games Without Fans Mean to the Superfans?

A Giants game without Joe "License Plate Guy" Ruback in attendance?

No way. Right?

Unfortunately, that scenario could very well be the new reality in the months ahead thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced a need for social distancing to curtail the spread of the virus.

As sports teams in different leagues contemplate resuming the annual regular-season schedules once government and health officials deem it safe to do so, there's a likelihood that those games will be held in front of empty arenas and stadiums.

That means that superfans such as Ruback are facing the prospect of having to watch their beloved teams remotely as their new reality.

“It’s mind-boggling to think that I’m actually going to use the man cave for a regular-season game,” Ruback told SI.com's Conor Orr. “I’ve never seen a live Giants game on TV.”

