What’s Next for New Giants Head Coach Joe Judge?

How new Giants coach Joe Judge got here is a nice story, but it’s only the warm-up act regarding what is still to come.

The most important thing for the 38-year-old new head coach of the Giants after he signs his contract and makes his hiring official is where he goes from here to ensure that his honeymoon period lasts for multiple years. And here is a look at some of the scores of things on Judge’s to-do list in the coming weeks.

Select a Quality Staff

One of the many things that ultimately did former head coach Pat Shurmur in was his choice of assistant coaches. In looking back to Shurmur’s first go-round with the Giants, it’s probably fair to wonder if every coach he hired was his first choice.

With that said, Judge will need to be much more selective in ensuring he’s surrounded by quality staff. And speaking of his staff, expect it to be a mixture of NFL coaching veterans with perhaps a sprinkle or two of youth in there.

While all the assistant coaches are important, based on the state of the team when we last left it, the most important hires for Judge will be an offensive coordinator (who may or may not hold double duty as a quarterbacks coach); an offensive line coach; a defensive coordinator and a solid defensive coordinator.

Judge, who has a strong background in education and who is likely to select assistants who understand that concept, might very well retain assistants from Shurmur’s staff who have strong teaching skills.

(Of those who are likely to receive consideration are running backs coach Craig Johnson, receivers coach Tyke Tolbert, tight ends coach Lunda Wells, special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey, and assistant special teams coordinator Anthony Blevin.)

But while all of his hires are important, getting the right people into the building to continue working with quarterback Daniel Jones, to kickstart the offensive linemen who took a step backward, and to eliminate the confusion often put on display by the young defensive secondary will be top priorities.

Establish a Tenor for the Locker Room

Shurmur used to insist that he could be firm when he needed to, but actions often spoke louder than words.

For example, when players screwed up on the field, rather than hold them accountable and sit them down, he stuck with them, perhaps hoping that the light switch would go on. That cannot continue to happen in Judge’s locker room.

While there has been debate over the clubhouse like feel of the locker room Shurmur implemented last year by allowing plush couches, ping pong tables, and cornhole tosses into the room, Judge will need to decide whether to make the locker room an “office” for the players as Tom Coughlin did, or strike a happy medium.

Lastly, there is the makeup of the locker room itself. When Shurmur first came in, all the position groups were put in the same vicinity. Over time as players came and went, that plan fell by the wayside.

The locker room arrangement might not seem like a big deal, but when a new coaching staff and players are trying to blend as a single functioning unit, the arrangement could play a more significant role than thought.

Establishing His Voice

Judge spent eight years learning under the master, Bill Belichick. But the last thing he needs to do is become Bill Belichick II in every little way.

Achieving an iota of the success Belichick has over his career would be ideal. However, when it comes to dealing with the players, the fans and the media, Judge needs to find his comfort level and be himself, ensuring that the messages he’s disseminating to the public are the same ones being disseminated in the locker room.