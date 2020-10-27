SI.com
GiantsCountry
Where Did the Giants Rank in MMQB's Week 8 Power Rankings? You Might Be Surprised

Jackson Thompson

It's a very familiar feeling around Giants land this week, as the team is coming off of its sixth loss of the season.

The Giants' latest fall was a gut-wrenching 22-21 loss to the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, a game that the Giants led 21-10 in the final seven minutes.

The loss didn't reveal much about the Giants that wasn't already known and hasn't affected their league-standing too much in the eyes of SI's NFL experts.

For the third week in a row, the Giants rank 29th according to the MMQB's weekly power rankings. But with the low ranking comes the slightest glimmer of hope, according to the MMQB crew, who writes:

This team is not as far away as many think. Joe Judge needs players, but throughout this season seems to have figured out a lot of the other issues (namely, how to motivate this team to play).

While the MMQB claims the team "isn't very far away," objectively speaking, the Giants are now officially the furthest team away from first place in the NFC East.

The Washington Football Team jumped ahead of the Giants for third place in the division with a 25-3 romping of the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Coincidentally, Washington has also moved ahead of the Giants in the power rankings, going from 31st last week to 28th this week, leaving the Giants in the dust as the lowest-ranked team in the NFC Least.

The Cowboys have fallen on hard times as well, losing back-to-back games in blowout fashion. Still, the MMQB is more confident in the Cowboys than the Giants, as Dallas ranks 24th.

That leaves the division-leading Eagles, the team the Giants were just an Evan-Engram catch away from defeating last Thursday, as the highest-ranked team in this pitiful division at 21st in the league.

To be the basement dwellers of a division like the NFC East is a unique type of insult. Yet the motivation instilled by head coach Joe Judge is still worthy of compliments by the MMQB. Who would have guessed?

The Giants can also continue to take solace because they are at least not the worst team in New York, as that distinction still belongs to the 32nd-ranked Jets.

However, the Giants better hope that Judge's motivation can translate to some wins sooner rather than later; otherwise, they could very easily be in competition with the Jets for the cellar spot. 

