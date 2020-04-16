Where Giants Stand Ahead of Draft At Off-Ball Linebacker

Improved personal at linebacker could give the Giants' defense a welcome boost in 2020.

General manager Dave Gettleman has brought some new blood to the unit over the past year as the Giants have a pair of inside linebackers that can play every down. However, a lack of chemistry and uncertain durability could still spell questions for the unit this season.

On The Roster

Blake Martinez (Green Bay), Ryan Connelly, Devante Downs, Mark McLaurin, Chris Peace, Josiah Tauaefa

Off The Roster

Alec Ogletree (Cut)

The Breakdown

The signing of Blake Martinez from the Green Bay Packers brings fresh athletic leadership to the Giants' defense as well as dependable durability, having started 48 consecutive games for Green Bay.

Perhaps most importantly, Martinez's history with new Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham brings a potential ambassador between players and the defensive coaching staff.

Martinez was the critical communicator for Green Bay's defense, wearing the communication helmet and relaying defensive calls from the coaching staff. He will likely continue that role with the Giant sin Graham's defense.

As an every-down linebacker that specializes in run defense, Martinez's greatest criticism is his coverage skills, an area that the return of Ryan Connelly might help make up for in 2020.

In Connelly's three starts in 2019, he allowed only four receptions on 7 targets (57.1% completion) for just 19 yards and even racked up two interceptions.

Connelly was heralded by Giants fans after his second career start, in which he made several key third-down tackles to help deliver a 32-31 road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and kickstart the Daniel Jones era on a high note. Connelly's final stat line in that game was five tackles and an interception, but Giants fans didn't see much of him after that.

The very next week the promising rookie was lost for the year after suffering a torn ACL against Washington. With a small but impressive sample size, Connelly will be one of the most intriguing players to monitor leading up to the 2020 season.

Whether Connelly can return to form in those three starts after such a severe injury will determine whether or not the Giants have another starter to pair with Martinez to anchor the middle of the field. If not, then the linebacking core beyond Martinez is unknown.

Josiah Tauaefa is another off-ball linebacker on the roster with any legitimate playing time to his name. As an undrafted free agent in 2019, Tauaefa racked up five solo tackles, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 12 games.

Tauaefa doesn't project to more than a backup, but he may see an increased role in 2020, especially if Connelly's injury lingers.

(David Mayo, whom the Giants re-signed this offseason, can fill in as an off-ball linebacker in addition to on the edge. We covered Mayo in our edge rusher preview.)

Draft Options

Dave Gettleman hasn't made linebacker a draft priority to this point. Connelly represents Gettleman's only linebacker selection as the Giants general manager, as a fifth-round pick no less.

That could change in this year's draft, as Clemson's Isaiah Simmons has been frequently linked as the Giants' possible pick at number four overall.

Simmons would be the highest-drafted linebacker by the Giants since Carl Banks was selected third overall in 1983. As one of the drafts' most-versatile prospects, Simmons could also end up playing defensive back or edge rusher in whatever defense he goes to.

If that team is the Giants, Simmons would give Graham not just an every-down linebacker, but a defensive staple that could lock down the middle of the field in a way the Giants haven't had in over a decade.

Pairing Simmons with Martinez might prove to be among the league's best off-ball linebacking duos if that is the direction Gettleman chooses to go.

Oklahoma's Kenneth Murray and LSU's Patrick Queen both present possible upgrades to the position in the second round. Still, there's no guarantee that either player is available when the Giants pick at 36 on day two.

But if either one is available by then, Gettleman could give his defense a similar, yet lighter, upgrade on defense to that of Simmons. Both Murray and Queen project as pure linebackers, with the ability to play every down.

Either one would be a reinforcement to second-level run defense alongside Martinez while also offering better pass-coverage ability to help offset Martinez's coverage struggles.

The Connelly selection last year proves Gettleman can find talent at linebacker in the later rounds, and that might end up being the most likely place where Gettleman finds linebacker reinforcements in 2020 with more pressing roster needs demanding the higher round picks.

Hidden third-day talent includes Alabama's Anfernee Jennings, Michigan State's Joe Bachie, or Ohio State's Malik Harrison.