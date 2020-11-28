Giants Win Against Bengals Would Check Off Several Milestones

Everyone seems to love the Giants' chances this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and for a good reason.

Indeed, a win by the Giants would be critical in helping the Giants in the race for the NFC East crown. A Giants win combined with an Eagles loss against the Seahawks Monday night would put the Giants in first place in the division with five games remaining.

From a broader perspective, though, a Giants win would generate two significant milestones in one swoop. The first and most significant is that a win would be the 700th regular-season win in the team's 96-year history.

Only the Green Bay Packers (763) and the Chicago Bears (774) have more regular-season wins than the Giants. Both the Packers (founded in 1920) and the Bears (founded in 1921) have existed longer than the Giants (founded in 1925).

The other historical milestone that a Giants win would bring lies within the regular-season series with the Bengals. The two teams have met ten times, six at Paul Brown Stadium and four at the Giants' home fields (Giants Stadium and MetLife Stadium, respectively).

During the series, the home team has yet to lose. So if the Giants were to beat the Bengals this weekend, they would not only break that streak, but they would also become the first team within the series to win back-to-back games since doing so in 1994 and then again in 1997, their first two regular-season wins against the Bengals.

