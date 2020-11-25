SI.com
GiantsCountry
Why Joe Judge Wanted to Surprise Giants Fans with a Personal Call

Patricia Traina

The 2020 NFL season has been a difficult one for everyone, and yes, that includes the New York Giants.

Thanks to the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, which has started to see a surge in cases in recent weeks, the Giants have had to play their home games in an empty stadium. 

While one might think that would be a blessing, especially if things go wrong, head coach Joe Judge said it's been anything but.

"I think sometimes what gets lost in the shuffle sometimes as the connection that we have with the fans," Judge said. 

"We haven't been able to have that connection. So any opportunity I have to be able to just interact or speak with any of the fans, look, that to me is critical and it's critical for our team."

For that reason, Judge said he jumped at an opportunity to welcome some new season ticket holders to the Giants' extended family. The Giants head coach took some time out of his bye-week schedule last Thursday to personally connect through video conference with three newly subscribed Giants season ticket holders chosen at random.

"Listen, it's been a very tough year around the country for a lot of people," Judge said. 

"And the fact that we have people willing to invest their own hard-earned money in this time into us, it's important they understand that we're invested in them as well and that the product we want to put on the field has to reflect them and what they're fighting through."  

Hear Judge's full explanation about the experience and what it meant to him to have the opportunity to connect with the fans that he and the rest of the team hope will be filling the stadium next season if public health and safety conditions allow for that. 

