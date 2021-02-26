Why New York Giants Need to Move on from Nate Solder

Nate Solder is interested in returning to the field in 2021 under the right circumstances. But as far as the Giants are concerned, here's why it's best if they move on.

COVID-19 is still here, and the worldwide pandemic has shown no signs of easing up just yet, even in the early stages of the vaccine's rollout.

Yet as NFL teams begin their roster-building processes, word is starting to trickle down that players who opted out of last season are planning to return this year.

One such player who opted out as a high-risk medical opt-out that wants back in "so long as the situation is right" is offensive tackle Nate Solder, who shared those intentions with ESPN.

Solder is a solid citizen both on and off the field. Part of his appeal was his leadership and commitment to community service. These are all qualities that no doubt resonate with current Giants head coach Joe Judge, no stranger to Solder's character and leadership from their time together in New England.

But unfortunately, times have changed, and having a soft spot for a player is hardly a reason to go back to what things were.

Although Solder is believed to have battled through injuries in 2019 which contributed to the drop-off in his play, he remains very much a part of that offensive line the Giants sought to upgrade after that season.

And upgrade they did, adding younger assets such as Andrew Thomas to be their left tackle for the next decade and Matt Peart, who is expected to compete at right tackle this year.

So where would Solder fit into that mix? Unless he were to compete and win the starting right tackle spot--a position he hasn't played much since earlier in his career--he wouldn't.

Add to that his current $16.5 million salary-cap figure, which includes a $10 million base salary, and to merely welcome Solder back for the sack of being sentimental would be flying in the face of an unwritten rule to not overspend on backup depth.

The Giants, for their part, need to pick a stance and stick with it. If that stance is to continue getting younger and better on the offensive line, then stay with that and not dip back into the past by bringing back guys who were part of the offensive line they initially sought to rebuild.

If Solder's presence means that much to the team, perhaps there is another role they can offer him that would allow him to be part f the club without affecting the salary cap.

That role obviously wouldn't be as a player, but it just might be the happy medium that allows for the best of both worlds for everyone involved.

