Why NFL Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah Thinks the Giants Go Offense with Their Firsts Pick (and other Giants-related Thoughts)

NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah says it's offensive tackle or bust for the Giants with their first pick.

Jeremiah, who spoke to reporters via conference call Friday, noted that while the Giants have needs on defense, he'd continue putting key pieces around franchise quarterback Daniel Jones, whom the Giants drafted No. 6 overall last year, to aid in his development.

"If I have to go through another year of watching some vanilla, boring defense lacking in playmakers, I'm going to do that if it means I can go ahead and get my left tackle that will protect this kid for the next ten years," Jeremiah said. "That would take priority for me. I know there's depth at the tackle class."

One player in particular whom Jeremiah likes for the Giants is Louisville's Mekhi Becton, whom he called "a freak," given his athletic prowess despite his 6-foot 7, 370-pound size.

"I'm not in the business of trading-off freaks at a need position," Jeremiah said. "He's a left tackle. He's a better version of Bryant McKinnie. He's going to be that guy for the next 10 to 12 years to protect your franchise quarterback. He's so big, so long, so athletic, even when he is not perfect, it doesn't matter because nobody can get through him. He's 6'7", 370 pounds.

"You just don't see guys like that come around very often. I know trade-back options exist. I know you can take a defensive playmaker. To me, I'm not trading off that pick. I'm sitting there right there, taking Mekhi Becton."

Jeremiah said he's not blind to the Giants needs on defense, which among them include pass rush help, off-ball linebacker, and defensive linemen. But all things considered, it's offensive tackle or bust in Jeremiah's mind.

"They've got a lot of holes. You pick up there for a reason. And I get what you're saying about finding some playmakers on the defensive side of the ball. But, look, as an organization, your number one priority is ensuring that Daniel Jones is going to grow and develop and be a success."

Here are a few other potential Giants-related nuggets mentioned by Jeremiah during his conference call with reporters.

On Georgia OT Andrew Thomas, another offensive tackle who's been linked to the Giants in some early mock drafts...

Andrew Thomas, you mentioned the big left tackle, he's powerful, he's dominant in the run game. He can anchor in pass protection. He's very aware. He's just on the ground a little bit for me. That was a concern, some of the balance issues. I know some teams would like him to kick over to the right side, but I definitely think he's a first-round tackle.

Pat's Take: Thomas' name initially popped up as a potential fit for the Giants, but in recent days, I've been hearing Iowa's Tristan Wirfs as being the name to watch for the Giants with their first pick, whenever that might be. (I've also heard that at this point there has been ruling out trading down in the first round, though the feeling is if they do trade down, it won't be very far.)

On Iowa edge rusher A.J. Epenesa, whom some draft boards have projected to be a mid-round first pick...

He's not real explosive when you watch him coming off the edge. He's big and powerful. He has great hands. He can flip his hips and finish. He's got a variety of hand moves, so the guy has a high floor. You're not going to miss on A.J. Epenesa. Now whether or not you're going to get a 14 sack guy or eight or nine sack guy, I think that's the debate.

Pat's Take: This debate that Jeremian brings up about whether Epenesa- really any defensive player for that matter--is a valid one given how high the Giants are drafting. If you're in the top-5, as the Giants are and you're going defense, then you want a player who has elite skills across the board. If you're thinking pass rusher, then you want a guy who gives you double-digit sacks; and if you take a guy that high who doesn't, then you've reached.

Look no further than the argument people have been using for years regarding Leonard Williams, who was the No. 6 overall pick by the Jets in the 2015 draft. Williams is a very good player who creates a chain reaction that favors his defenses, but if you're talking production, his 17 career sacks in five years thus far don't scream "elite pass rusher."

That's why maybe outside of Ohio State's Chase Young, it makes more sense for the Giants to wait on drafting a defensive player early and why it might instead make more sense to devote some of that cap space the team has toward guys who can step in and provide instant upgrades to the production.

On Michigan center and New Jersey native Cesar Ruiz...

With Ruiz, I think he reminds me a lot of Travis Frederick when he was coming out. He's just firm and strong. He's consistent each and every game. He plays with great awareness. He doesn't have -- he's not the quickest afoot, but he does a nice job of latching on and running his feet on contact. And he's good on combo blocks. To me, he's a steady Eddie, high floor, know-exactly-what-you're-getting player who can get a chance to be a Pro Bowl-caliber center. I'm a big fan of his.

Pat's Take: Ruiz is a guy whose talents I've come to appreciate even more over the last few days. The Giants need a mauler at the position, and I think that he can be that guy.

In my first mock draft of the year, Ruiz fell to the third round, where I was able to grab him (but only because I had executed a trade with the Colts to get back a high third-round draft pick). In reality, I'm not so sure Ruiz makes it out of the top of the second round.

Regardless, I keep going back to the scenario that the Giants coaches move Kevin Zeitler to center to open up a spot for Nick Gates at right guard. I think Zeitler can handle this conversion, but the question is if the Giants want to spend the resources to make it happen or keep Gates as the first guy off the bench, given his versatility.

Plugging in a natural center at the spot makes the most sense. Still, the other drawback, as we saw last year with Jon Halapio and Daniel Jones, is that you had two relatively inexperienced NFL players trying to navigate protection calls, something that didn't always play out well.

While you'd like to think each man got better at making the protection calls, the fact remains that the Giants need a center who isn't going to be walked back into the quarterback's lap and who can hold his ground and impose his will in the run game.