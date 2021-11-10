Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsBig Blue+GamedayTRANSACTIONSFORUMSSI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Xavier McKinney Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

McKinney becomes the third Giants player to win Player of the Week honors this season.
Author:

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Giants Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

McKinney intercepted two passes, including a 41-yard Pick-6 in the third quarter, which gave the Giants a 17-13 lead in his award-winning performance. It was the first touchdown of McKinney's career and the Giants' first defensive touchdown of the season.

This season, McKinney is the third Giants player to win a player of the week honors, joining quarterback Daniel Jones for his performance against the Saints in Week 4 and kicker Graham Gano, who won it in Week 7.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with tight end Evan Engram (88) and nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Play
News

Xavier McKinney Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

McKinney becomes the third Giants player to win Player of the Week honors this season.

17 seconds ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones Feels He's Progressing in Third Season

The Giants need for quarterback Daniel Jones to continue showing progress. And so far, he feels he's heading in the right direction in his third season.

52 minutes ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (blue) on the field during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Play
Big Blue+

How Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Has Fixed the Giants Defense

After an alarming start to the 2021 season, the New York Giants defense has been rounding into shape over the last three weeks.

2 hours ago

McKinney, who also intercepted two passes against the Rams to become the first Giants player with a pair of two-interception games in a single season since Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in 2016, leads the Giants in interceptions with four and is tied for fourth in the league.

McKinney also intercepted two passes against the Rams on Oct. 17. He is the first Giants player with a pair of two-interception games in a single season since Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in 2016.  

More from Giants Country

Join the Giants Country Community

Become a premium Fan Nation member and get access to all of Fan Nation’s premium content plus a subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click here for more information or to begin your free 30-day trial.

Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with tight end Evan Engram (88) and nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
News

Xavier McKinney Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

17 seconds ago
New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones warms up before the Giants face the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants QB Daniel Jones Feels He's Progressing in Third Season

52 minutes ago
New York Giants defensive coordinator Patrick Graham (blue) on the field during the last day of mandatory minicamp at Quest Diagnostics Training Center on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in East Rutherford.
Big Blue+

How Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham Has Fixed the Giants Defense

2 hours ago
New York Giants cornerback Sam Beal (23) warms up before his Giants debut against the New York Jets on Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, in East Rutherford.
Transactions

New York Giants Waive Cornerback Sam Beal

17 hours ago
New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, left, and quarterback Daniel Jones, right, hug during warmups at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in East Rutherford.
News

Giants’ Yo-Yo Season Continues in MMQB’s Latest Weekly Power Rankings

22 hours ago
Sep 22, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Giants linebacker Oshane Ximines (53) reacts after winning the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.
Interviews

Joe Judge on How He Handles a Player's Benching

Nov 9, 2021
Andrew Thomas
News

Giants Hoping to Get Andrew Thomas, Saquon Barkley Back After the Bye

Nov 8, 2021
Nov 7, 2021; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants free safety Xavier McKinney (29) celebrates his interception return for a touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders with tight end Evan Engram (88) and nose tackle Austin Johnson (98) during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium.
Game Day

Xavier McKinney Delivers Clutch Performance in Giants' Win Over Raiders

Nov 8, 2021