Xavier McKinney Named NFC Defensive Player of the Week

McKinney becomes the third Giants player to win Player of the Week honors this season.

New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance in the Giants Week 9 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

McKinney intercepted two passes, including a 41-yard Pick-6 in the third quarter, which gave the Giants a 17-13 lead in his award-winning performance. It was the first touchdown of McKinney's career and the Giants' first defensive touchdown of the season.

This season, McKinney is the third Giants player to win a player of the week honors, joining quarterback Daniel Jones for his performance against the Saints in Week 4 and kicker Graham Gano, who won it in Week 7.

McKinney, who also intercepted two passes against the Rams to become the first Giants player with a pair of two-interception games in a single season since Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie in 2016, leads the Giants in interceptions with four and is tied for fourth in the league.

