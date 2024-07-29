NFC East Watch: Cowboys Edge Rusher Suffers Torn ACL in Practice
The Dallas Cowboys, one of the New York Giants’ biggest division rivals, suffered a major blow to their defense Sunday when defensive end Sam Williams suffered a torn ACL during the team’s practice in Oxnard, California.
According to NFL Network reporter Jane Slater, Williams was injured while blocking during a special teams drill when he fell to the ground and grabbed his left knee.
Williams, a second round pick of the Cowboys in 2022, was then carted off the field for further evaluation, the MRI confirming the Cowboys’ worst fears.
Williams, 6-5 and 261 pounds, has appeared in 32 games for Dallas. He has 48 tackles (30 solo), 15 tackles for a loss, and 8.5 sacks as part of a rotation behind starters Micah Parsons and Demarcus Lawrence, where he was set to potentially see a bigger role in the Cowboys defense following the departures of Dante Fowler, Jr. and Dorance Armstrong in free agency.
Williams’ injury is the latest blow for the Cowboys, who are also dealing with receiver CeeDee Lamb’s holdout and quarterback Dak Prescott’s status as a lame-duck quarterback.