NFC East Watch: Eagles Sign Ex-Giants Lineman Nick Gates
Former New York Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, who spent the 2018-2022 seasons with Big Blue, has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles, his third team in the NFC East.
Gates, a college left tackle, joined the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2018. After landing on injured reserve as a rookie the following year, Gates was being counted on to provide quality snaps at guard.
He won the starting center role in 2020 and in 2021, he was voted a team captain. However, he suffered a horrific broken leg injury in a game against Washington which would take him on a seven-surgery odyssey to fix his shattered tibia and fibula.
Gates began the 2022 season on the PUP list but was activated after six weeks. HE went on to start eight of the 10 games in which he appeared for the Giants that season, most of those coming at left guard.
Last year, Gates signed with the Washington Commanders to be their starting center, but he eventually lost that role. Washington cut him after one season and now he lands with the Eagles where he will likely compete for a starting guard position.
Gates has appeared in 57 games with 39 starts, most of those coming with the Giants.