NFL Draft Analyst Offers Bold Plan for Giants to Acquire Next Quarterback
With the Daniel Jones era in the rearview mirror, the New York Giants are now left to figure out how to proceed at arguably one of their biggest holes at the most important position on the team.
The growing consensus, at least among the fan base, is that the Giants should consider finding their next quarterback in next year’s draft. It's been a debatable topic, as the 2025 class isn't as good as the 2024 group, but there's still talent to work with that are worthy of a first-round pick.
Currently, the Giants are sitting third in the draft order, which should be high enough to get one of the top three quarterbacks to be touted by experts (Shedeur Sanders, Jalen Milroe, and Cam Ward). However, in his recent mock draft, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller offered a bold idea for the Giants: Should they finish the year in the third overall draft spot?
Miller proposed that the Giants trade up from No.3 to No.1, the spot currently held by the Jaguars, and then select Sanders out of Colorado.
"Sanders is the best quarterback in the 2025 class, bringing pinpoint accuracy (72.9% completion percentage), toughness in the pocket, and playmaking ability that the Giants' offense has lacked. His ability to see the field and get the ball out with a fast release makes him ready to play right away," Miller wrote.
"Sanders is similar to C.J. Stroud in his ability to put the ball on his receivers. And like Stroud, Sanders isn't a runner by trade but moves very well in the pocket and can be a rushing threat when needed; he has run for four touchdowns in the past two seasons. The Giants could pair the uber-accurate Sanders with 2024 first-round receiver Malik Nabers to give themselves a chance in the NFC East."
Miller doesn't offer the compensation the Giants would have to surrender in this scenario, but trading for the first overall pick would require a significant offer. The Giants have never owned the No.1 pick in their history. The closest they came was in 2004, when they engineered a trade to acquire quarterback Eli Manning from the Chargers after they had made him the first pick off the board that year.
Sanders is a high-profile player, having thrown for 3,222 yards with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. He's the son of NFL Hall of Famer and Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and would create an instant buzz in the New York market.
Sanders's arm talent and ability to make plays happen when the pocket breaks down are exceptional. This would be a major move for the Giants, who want to turn the page on the Jones era.