NFL Insider Weighs in on Biggest Takeaways from the Giants' 2024 Schedule
With the recent release of the New York Giants 2024 regular-season schedule, NFL.com's Judy Battista notes that there are a few things worth keeping an eye on this coming season, starting with the production by quarterback Daniel Jones and the Giants offense against one of the toughest divisions in the league will be worth keeping an eye on.
“If Daniel Jones is playing for his job this year -- and surely he is -- he has a very tough slate of opponents to prove himself against," Battista said.
"The Giants are tied for sixth in strength of schedule, with games against the AFC North as part of the rotation.
“That means Jones and the offense have to keep pace with the likes of (Bengals quarterback)Joe Burrow and (Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson."
Of course, the Giants' schedule wouldn't be complete without a series of games against their division rivals, the Cowboys, Eagles, and Commanders. The Giants have typically gotten the better of the Commanders, but have struggled against both the Cowboys and, especially, the Eagles, whom they will face in one of their games in the regular-season finale.
That the Giants, one of 14 teams playing multiple short-week games this season according to Battista, also have two Thursday games scheduled--they'll play the Cowboys on Thursday Night Football in Week 4, and then again on Thanksgiving Day--is a situation they probably would have preferred to have avoided.
Getting back to the Eagles, those games, which are already turbocharged energy-wise, will be even more so than what with running back Saquon Barkley set to square off against his old team.
Battista believes the Giants’ first matchup against the Eagles, which takes place at MetLife Stadium in Week 7, will be a must-see game.
“That game is part of a very difficult, very high-profile early stretch, in which the Giants host the Cowboys, visit the Seahawks, host the Bengals on Sunday night, host the Eagles, then visit the Steelers on Monday night,” she noted.
