NY Giants' Darius Alexander Up for Weekly Rookie Award

There was initially some hope that rookie defensive tackle Darius Alexander could help fix the New York Giants run defense this season. Still, it is obvious now how unreasonable it was to put that burden on his shoulders.

He could be on the rise, however. Following a breakout performance in Sunday's 34-27 overtime loss to the Detroit Lions , which included two sacks, two stops, and three total pressures in a career-high 37 snaps, Alexander has been nominated for Pepsi Rookie of the Week honors.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound Alexander is competing for votes with Titans quarterback Cam Ward, Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty, Browns running back Dylan Sampson, Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter, and Texans safety Jaylen Reed.

Whether or not Alexander is voted Rookie of the Week is irrelevant. The fact that he is included among the list of candidates is notable enough. If the third-round draft pick out of Toledo can finish the campaign strong, New York's defense should be in a far better position entering the 2026 season.

Many expected Alexander to establish himself as a viable contributor on the defensive line within the first couple of months of his NFL career. Despite playing 58 games in college, the 25-year-old has taken some time to adapt to the ramped-up competition.

But he certainly appeared to be getting the hang of things in Detroit. Alexander displayed the level of promise that had analysts labeling him a draft-day steal back in April.

Darius Alexander's growth is important for the NY Giants

Since the squad is now 2-10 and officially eliminated from playoff contention, it makes sense for the coaching staff to use the 2024 Second-Team All-MAC selection more frequently. The organization should see what he is capable of before heading into the offseason.

Alexander largely underwhelmed under much-maligned defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, who was relieved of his duties following the Giants' latest fourth-quarter collapse. Still, perhaps he can find more success under interim DC Charlie Bullen .

Alexander's potential emergence is what this franchise desperately needs, especially in the run defense.

The Giants remain powerless against opposing running backs, allowing an NFL-worst 157.2 rushing yards per game. They have also given up 17 rushing touchdowns, which are tied with the Buffalo Bills for the most in the league.

New York's putrid numbers versus the run are inexcusable and must be solved by this offseason.

Although he has a 28.3 run defense grade per Pro Football Focus, Alexander has the size, strength, and quickness to produce in that area for New York.

That is one of the main reasons general manager Joe Schoen scooped him up in the first place. The Fort Wayne, Indiana, native was regarded as one of the top run-stoppers in the country last year. With the right guidance, there is a decent possibility he can help the Giants patch up their gaping holes.

Alexander has two and a half sacks, five solo tackles, and three tackles for loss in 234 total snaps. He will look to build on his impressive outing against the Lions when the Giants face the New England Patriots (10-2) on Monday night.

