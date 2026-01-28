New York Giants Draft Prospect Profile: CB Will Lee III, Texas A&M

Will Lee III, CB

Height: 6’1

Weight: 189 lbs

Class: Senior

School: Texas A&M

STATS

A former three-star recruit who transferred from Iowa Western C.C. but was recruited out of St. Louis, Missouri. He initially attended Kansas State for one season, playing a total of 453 snaps with two picks and a 63.9% reception rate.

Lee then transferred to Texas A&M after one season and was a four-star recruit, the 13th ranked CB and the 124th ranked overall player in the 2023 transfer portal.

Lee started every game for the Aggies over two seasons. He allowed an impressive 47.2% catch rate in 2024 and a 54.2% catch rate this season. He committed six penalties in 2025 and five in 2024.

Lee had just an 11.6% missed tackle rate in college. Lee played both boundary and field side corner for the Aggies, with just 55 total snaps over the slot. He was a Second Team All-SEC selection in 2024. He will be in attendance at the 2026 Senior Bowl.

Strengths

Good size and length for the position

Excellent athletic with immediacy and fluidity in his movements

Excellent accelerator – understands how to mirror & match

Stays low in his transitions with excellent explosiveness out of his break

Controlled mover in transition

Click & close ability underneath is excellent

Quickly flips his hips and orients himself with ease

Quick feet at the line of scrimmage w/ strong press skills

Very good footwork on the line of scrimmage – disciplined

Good ability to press/bail – very good leverage when bailed

Midpoints well with very good closing burst inward

Understands spacing and leverage in zone coverage

Solid eyes in zone coverage – peels off responsibility when reading QB

Excellent man coverage skills – sticks in the hip pocket!

Keeps pace downfield in man coverage

Very good ball tracking skills – eyes glued to the football

Aggressive at the catch point with elite timing

Good job at the catch point – disruptive

Willing and eager tackler – wish he wrapped up, though

Will throw a hard shoulder in run support

Handled a variety of different coverage techniques

Plays with a lot of confidence – chirper!

Weaknesses

Walks a fine line with grabbyness in man coverage

Willing in run support but angles were questionable

Can be a bit wild when coming downhill in run support

Could do a better job disengaging blocks

Summary

Will Lee III is an excellent blend of athletic ability, length, and smoothness, which allow him to thrive as a man coverage defender; these skills are coupled with excellent football IQ and a disruptive nature that allows him to effectively harass opposing receivers.

He’s a controlled mover in coverage with excellent man coverage upside and he’s solid in zone; he could stand to be less grabby in man coverage when it’s unnecessary.

Lee is not a liability in run defense, but there were instances where he took questionable angles downhill and he’s a big throw my shoulder low into you type of tackler, which led to missed attempts, albeit he is aggressive when he attacks downhill.

Overall, Lee has the requisite coverage skills, athletic upside, mentality, and technique to start in the NFL

GRADE: 6.42

