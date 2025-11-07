NY Giants Host Former University of Pittsburgh Kicker for a Tryout
The New York Giants hosted kicker Ben Sauls for a tryout on Thursday, according to the league’s transaction report.
Sauls entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Pittsburgh this past spring. He signed with the Steelers after the draft but did not make the 53-man roster.
He was then signed to the Falcons' practice squad on September 23, 2023, not long after the Falcons cut bait on Younghoe Koo, who is currently on the Giants' practice squad.
Sauls was released by the Falcons just two days ago.
At the University of Pittsburgh, the 5-foot-9, 182-pound Sauls earned third-team All-ACC honors in 2024. Over his five-year college career, he appeared in 53 games and made 122 out of 124 PATs (98.4%) and 52 out of 64 field goal attempts (81.3%) for a total of 278 career points.
The Giants are currently at a crossroads of sorts with their kicker situation. Graham Gano, who spent four weeks on injured reserve earlier this year after injuring his groin during pregame warmups in Week 3, is once again back on the injury report, this time with a neck issue that he revealed was a herniated disc.
Gano, who has not practiced this week, said he received the diagnosis of a neck injury on Monday after feeling discomfort while lifting weights. He received treatment for the issue and said he hopes to kick in Friday’s practice.
If Gano can’t kick, Koo will receive his first of three allotted practice squad elevations this weekend when New York visits the Chicago Bears. The Giants also have Jude McAtamney on the practice squad, the Irish-born kicker who filled in for Gano while he was on injured reserve.
In his four games played this season, McAtamney was 2-of-2 on field goal attempts and 9-of-12 on PATs.
