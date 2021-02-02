NewsFilmBig Blue+GamedayDraft
Search

Chiefs D-backs Coach Sam Madison Has This Unique Advantage vs. Tom Brady

Sam Madison, once with the Giants 2007 Super Bowl team, has been down this road before, in trying to find a way to stop Bucs QB Tom Brady.
Author:
Publish date:

Chiefs defensive backs coach Sam Madison has a unique distinction that none of his peers on both the Chiefs or the Bucs have going into this weekend's Super Bowl matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Madison is a former NFL cornerback with the Dolphins (1997-2005) who faced Bucs quarterback Tom Brady twice a year when Brady entered the league with the Patriots in 2000.

But it wasn't until 2007 when Madison, who had signed with the Giants as a free agent in 2006, got to upset Brady's quest for perfection on the game's biggest stage.

That Giants defense, which put Brady on his back nine times, including five sacks, was coordinated by none other than Madison's current boss, Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

Spagnuolo had first developed and tested a plan to slow down Brady in the Giants' regular-season finale against the Patriots, a game in which the Giants lost 38-35 but in which the defensive managed to hit Brady eight times while sacking him once.

GIANTS-RELATED SUPER BOWL COVERAGE

Although that game was over ten years ago, Madison remembers much of what Spagnuolo did and said it all boils down to one key component.

"In 2007, the undefeated season, we had opportunity in that last game of the season to have a shot at (spoiling it), but we came up a little bit short," Madison said.

"The takeaways were, you can't just let him sit back there and get very comfortable in the pocket because he still has a strong arm. He still has the smarts to be able to see exactly what you're doing. So you have to get him off the spot. Since that game, that's what a lot of people have been trying to do, but it's hard."

Madison obviously wasn't going to tip the Chiefs' hand as to how they were planning to get after Brady, but he did stress the importance of everyone on the defense being in tune with one another.

"You have to go out there and you have to do a lot of different things to (Brady). It takes the players on the defensive side to be able to understand the game plan that the coaches implement," Madison said, adding, "He's one of the best to ever do it, so you have to be at your very best when you're going up against him."

Check out the video above to hear how San Madison's relationship with Steve Spagnuolo led to the former cornerback pursuing a coaching career. 

What's next for the Giants this off-season? Sign up for our FREE newsletter for all the latest, and be sure to follow and like us on Facebook. Submit your questions for our mailbag. And don't forget to check out the daily LockedOn Giants podcast, also available for subscription wherever you find podcasts.

Feb. 2, 2021: Kansas City Chiefs defensive backs coach Sam Madison speaks to reporters virtually during Super Bowl LV media availabilities.
This and That

Chiefs D-backs Coach Sam Madison Has This Unique Advantage vs. Tom Brady

Jan 11, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide wide receiver DeVonta Smith (6) against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2021 College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Draft

2021 NFL Mock Draft: Giants Pick This Wide Receiver at No. 11

Dec 27, 2019; Annapolis, Maryland, USA; Temple Owls cornerback Christian Braswell (14) pushes North Carolina Tar Heels wide receiver Dyami Brown (2) out of bounds at the one yard line during the third quarter at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: WR Dyami Brown, North Carolina

Jan 30, 2021; Mobile, AL, USA; National running back Michael Carter of North Carolina (7) runs the ball as American defensive back DJ Daniel of Georgia (14) pursues in the second half of the 2021 Senior Bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
Draft

2021 NFL Draft Prospect Profile: RB Michael Carter, North Carolina

Jan 31, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of the pirate ship for Super Bowl LV in downtown Tampa.
This and That

Counting Down the 10 Greatest Plays in New York Giants Super Bowl History

Brady and Osi
News

Bucs QB Tom Brady Says this Loss Was His Least Favorite Moment

Dec 29, 2019; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) looks on with his mouth grill against the Atlanta Falcons during the first half at Raymond James Stadium.
News

Former Giants DE Jason Pierre-Paul's Message to Those Down on Their Luck

Jan 31, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; A general view of the pirate ship for Super Bowl LV in downtown Tampa.
News

Top Five Super Bowl LV Storylines with a New York Twist