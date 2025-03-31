SEE IT: Giants Head Coach Brian Daboll Participates in Annual Head Coaches Photo
New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll is in West Palm Beach, Florida, this week to participate in the NFL's Annual League Meetings.
Daboll posed with 30 head coaches from around the league for the annual head coach group photo. Atlanta’s Raheem Morris was absent from the annual group shot.
Daboll will speak at the annual head coaches' breakfast later this week. General manager Joe Schoen and co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch are also expected to attend the meeting, but it’s not yet known if Schoen, Mara, and/or Tisch have a set time to speak with the media.
Meanwhile, the proposed rule and by-law changes and a discussion about expanding the regular season to 18 games are among the top items on the league’s agenda.
