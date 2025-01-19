Giants Concern? Recent History Shows Mixed Draft Results with Third Overall Pick
The New York Giants might not want to be picked third overall in the draft, as that means they’re coming off a miserable season, but for the most part, over the last five seasons, teams selecting third overall have had mixed results in their quest to find difference marks for their teams.
Let's look at these players and how they have fared since being drafted.
2020: Jeff Okudah, CB, Detroit Lions
When the Detroit Lions selected Jeff Okudah with the third overall pick in 2020, he was hailed as one of the most polished cornerback prospects in recent memory.
Okudah showcased elite coverage skills and a sharp football IQ at Ohio State. The Lions hoped he would fill the void left by Darius Slay, who had parted ways with the team during Matt Patricia's tenure, but things went awry.
Unfortunately, injuries have hindered Okudah's career from the beginning. During his rookie season, he was still recovering from a college injury that required surgery during the offseason.
He played in nine games, recording 47 tackles and one interception, but missed 11.1% of his tackles and allowed 15.2 yards per reception.
His sophomore campaign was no different—Okudah suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener, sidelining him for the remainder of 2021.
In 2022, he returned to action, posting 73 tackles, one interception, and seven pass breakups in 15 games, but his performance still lacked the explosiveness the Lions were looking for, so they moved on.
The Lions traded him to the Atlanta Falcons in 2023, where he appeared in 13 games, tallying 44 tackles but failing to force any turnovers.
By 2024, injuries continued to haunt him as he joined the Houston Texans, landing on injured reserve. Okudah's career has been a frustrating tale of unmet potential marred by health setbacks.
2021: Trey Lance, QB, San Francisco 49ers
Trey Lance's selection by the San Francisco 49ers in 2021 was one of the most polarizing moves in recent draft history. Lance was highly sought after because of his high football intelligence and cannon of an arm—two must-have traits in the NFL nowadays. However, he was also seen as a developmental project due to his limited collegiate experience.
The 49ers took a risk based on a small sample of Lance's work in his 2019 season with North Dakota State, during which he threw for 2,786 yards, 28 touchdowns, and zero interceptions. Unfortunately, things didn't go as expected.
After spending most of his rookie season as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo, Lance entered 2022 as the team's starting quarterback. However, his season was cut short by a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2.
During his absence, rookie Brock Purdy, that year’s “Mr. Irrelevant,” emerged as a revelation, taking over the starting role and leading the 49ers deep into the playoffs.
By 2023, Lance had slipped down the depth chart and was traded to the Dallas Cowboys to sit on the bench again.
During the 2024 season, he stepped into the backup role after Dak Prescott's season-ending injury when Cooper Rush took over. Lance started the Cowboys' Week 18 season finale, completing 20 of 34 passes (58.8%) for 244 yards.
His career remains a work in progress as he develops behind Prescott and Rush, but time is running out to meet the expectations of a top-three pick.
2022: Derek Stingley Jr., CB, Houston Texans
The Houston Texans selected Derek Stingley Jr. with the third overall pick in 2022, banking on his elite physical tools and impressive college career.
During his first year at LSU, Stingley was regarded as the best cornerback in the nation, showcasing lockdown coverage against some of the best players in the country. However—like many young players—injuries in his final two collegiate seasons raised some concerns leading into the draft.
Stingley's rookie season reflected his potential and the injury issues that followed him. He appeared in nine games, recording 43 tackles, one interception, one sack, and five pass breakups before being placed on injured reserve after suffering a hamstring injury.
In 2023, Stingley rebounded with a strong campaign, playing in 11 games and notching 39 tackles, five interceptions, and 13 pass breakups. His 2024 campaign fared better, earning 54 tackles, five interceptions, and 18 pass breakups.
Stingley's trajectory remains promising. He continues to lead the defense through the postseason with eight solo tackles, two interceptions, and six passes defended in one game. Additionally, Stingley earned his first AP All-Pro First Team honor and posted career-high numbers.
2023: Will Anderson Jr., DE, Houston Texans
In 2023, the Texans struck again with a third overall pick, selecting Will Anderson Jr. out of Alabama. Anderson was a dominant force in college, winning multiple awards, including the Bronko Nagurski Trophy twice.
His 34.5 career sacks at Alabama highlighted his ability to break through the line and disrupt offenses, which is exactly what he brought to the Texans' defense.
Anderson wasted no time establishing himself as a key figure in Houston's defense. As a rookie, he played in all 17 games—postseason included—recording 49 tackles and eight sacks. His relentless motor has made him one of the most impactful players from the 2023 draft class and undoubtedly a winning third-overall pick.
Anderson has remained a defensive staple throughout the 2024 regular season, earning 37 tackles, 11 sacks (T-10th), and one forced fumble.
He has proven to be a force in the postseason, recording three tackles and 1.5 sacks in their first game.
2024: Drake Maye, QB, New England Patriots
The New England Patriots selected Drake Maye with the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, aiming to fix their quarterback issue. Maye entered the NFL as a highly regarded prospect, boasting an impressive collegiate resume at North Carolina.
Over two seasons as a starter for the Tar Heels, he threw for 7,929 yards, 62 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions, showcasing peak athleticism and elite arm talent.
In his rookie season, Maye became the Patriots' starting quarterback, leading the offense back to its competitive nature—which didn’t quite happen this time.
Across 13 games, he threw for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, completing 66.6% of his passes. Despite the challenges of adjusting to the pro level, Maye demonstrated an impressive command of the offense compared to other rookie quarterbacks who get thrown in under center.
Maye also proved to be a dual threat, adding 421 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
While the Patriots finished the season with a 4-13 record, Maye's development under center proved he could grow as a starting quarterback, whether with the Patriots or another team in the future.