Giants Open as 6.5-point underdog Against Cleveland
The odds will continue to be stacked against the New York Giants until they start to play better football, and this coming week’s game against the Cleveland Browns is no exception.
According to SI.com Betting, the 0-2 Giants are a 6.5-point underdog ahead of their Week 3 game, the over/under set at 38.5.
The Giants enter the rough part of their schedule starting this coming weekend, a six-game stretch that will also see them face the Cowboys after the Browns on Thursday Night Football, the Bengals, Eagles, Steelers, and Seahawks.
After two very disappointing losses to Minnesota and Washington–teams that they should have beaten—the Giants have begun the season in a familiar place in terms of the various macro statistical rankings: in the bottom third of the league.
The Giants offense is tied for 23rd after a semi-encouraging showing against the Commanders, but they’re averaging 12 points per game, which is the third-lowest in the league.
Their defense is ranked 26th overall, allowing an average of 368.5 yards per game. Their run defense is ranked 27th (163 yards/game), and they’re allowing an average of 24.5 points per game, 25th in the league. a
So yes, it’s easy to see why the oddsmakers remain ice-cold when it comes to favoring the Giants as long as they continue to play disjointed football.
