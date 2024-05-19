New York Giants Fans Have Mixed Feelings on 2024 Alternate Uniform Look
A new poll shows that fans of the New York Giants have mixed feelings about the team's recently announced 2024 uniforms.
The 36.5 percent of those who expressed dislike of the historically inspired look--the "century red" jersey that traces its roots back to 1933, the tan pants and red and blue striped socks worn during the team's inaugural season in 21925, and the winged helmet worn during the 1937-1947 seasons--didn't bother to leave a comment elaborating on their thoughts.
However, the 31.4 percent who voted "Other" were largely unimpressed with the tan pants, preferring that they be either all white or all red.
Since the release of the alternate look, which the team plans to wear up to two times in the coming season (dates to be announced later), several people have come out against it, comparing the jerseys to those worn by the Montreal Canadiens hockey club.
Then there have been those who like the look because of its ties to the team's century-old history.
X (formerly known as Twitter) user "Sir Ronald Davis" perhaps summed up the sentiments being gneerated by the phenomenon the best.
"The uniforms are a memorial, not an attempt to be sleek. That so many fail to understand that is crazy!" he wrote.
"They weren’t trying to make an awesome uniform. They were trying to connect us to a history so few of us know as Giants fans. Life didn’t start in 2007."