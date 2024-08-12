NFC East Watch: Rift Growing Between Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, WR CeeDee Lamb?
The owner of the Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones, did not become wealthy by being soft. He has always been known as a shrewd negotiator.
Times have not changed. Jones, who was negotiating in good faith with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as the player was holding out, put a temporary halt to the negotiations. He said he has no sense of urgency to return to the bargaining table.
“I don’t have a sense of urgency about getting it done,” Jones told reporters. “Put any reason you want. I was at Nobu two days ago. Give that as the reason. Whatever you want to put out there.”
Lamb responded on social media with three letters, "LOL."
The receiver is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He has eclipsed more than 1,100 yards every season he has been in the league, and is also coming off of a career year where he amassed 1,749 yards receiving,
Despite the impasse, Jones expects Lamb to be in uniform and on the field when the Cowboys open their season on Sept. 8 at Cleveland, noting that it’s a long summer and that Lamb's prolonged absence from camp will give the Cowboys an opportunity to evaluate other receivers who will get more reps.
Jones' recent position is an about-face from last week, when he said the discussions were on-going.
Quarterback Dak Prescott, who has his own contract situation with Jones, has weighed in, saying that he hopes Lamb’s contract gets resolved so that the two can get to work on the field before summer training camp ends.
“My birthday just passed–got a great ‘happy birthday’ message from him, and that led to some talks,” Prescott said. “Yeah, man, I know he just shared with me he’s wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him.
“I know I am as well, and hopefully, we get him back sooner than later. But I know he’s grinding, I know he’s itching and working, and he’s ready to be back with the boys.”
Lamb also skipped a mandatory minicamp in June due to his contract situation. A day before the camp started, the Minnesota Vikings signed wide receiver Justin Jefferson to the richest contract in the history of the National Football League, to a non-quarterback. The contract paid him $88 million upfront and guaranteed him $110 million over four years.
Lamb and Jefferson were both selected in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, six picks apart. Lamb improved his receiving yards, touchdowns, and number of receptions every year he has been in the league, but thus far it hasn’t moved the needle with Jones.