Receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton Makes a Request of Giants Fans
New York Giants wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton, who appears to have made the initial 53-man roster after missing last year with an Achille injury, has a simple request for Giants fans who have been reaching out to him with a “suggestion” regarding his summer training camp jersey number.
Giants fans itching to buy the jersey of first-round draft pick Malik Nabers have been patiently awaiting official word as to what the rookie will wear this season (and it won’t be No.9, which Nabers shared with kicker Graham Gano).
The early favorite seems to be 18, previously worn by Isaiah Hodgins, who did not make the 53-man roster, but Nabers’ new jersey number might not be known until next week as the dust continues to settle on the roster.
Meanwhile, Ford-Wheaton, who wore No. 6 in the summer (also worn by punter Jamie Gillan), is in the process of getting a new number he can call his own. Wheaton wore No. 83 and No. 9 at West Virginia. No. 83, previously worn by tight end Lawrence Cager, is available for him, while No. 0 belongs to outside linebacker Brian Burns.