Top College Football Prospects to Watch for Giants in Week 13
As we head into Week 13 of the College Football Season and Week 12 of the NFL season, the New York Giants’ 2025 NFL Draft needs are becoming more evident each week.
With big games on the CFB schedule, I found five draft prospects Giants fans need to watch this weekend in college football.
QB Shedeur Sanders, Colorado
I’m going to continue listing quarterbacks because if there was any doubt before the Giants would be in need of one, the release of Daniel Jones should end such doubts.
Sanders has a tough defensive test this week against a stingy Kansas Jayhawk secondary. They have two legitimate cornerbacks who are adept at taking the football away.
Sanders needs to be decisive and deliberate with his reads. Getting the football out on time will be pivotal in this game.
Sanders has a chance to prove he is the quarterback this Giants offense needs. The Giants, who currently sit with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft, must make quarterbacks a top priority of scouting the rest of the college football season before the draft cycle fully kicks off.
QB Cam Ward, Miami
Cam Ward is coming off a much-needed bye week after their first loss against Georgia Tech.
Ward's final play was a strip sack where he tried to play hero ball and make a play, as he's done successfully all season. He needs to dominate Wake Forest's defense while playing within the confines of the Hurricanes' offense.
If the OC calls quick passes or gives him easy check-downs, Ward must learn from his mistake against the Yellow Jackets. Take the easy layup throws and play within the structure of the offense, while taking the chances to use his outstanding skill sets when applicable.
WR Ja'Corey Brooks, Louisville
Everyone knows wide receiver will be a position of need the Giants should address on Day 2 of the NFL Draft.
Ja'Korey Brooks brings big-play ability down the field with outside receiver size and ball skills. This week, he faces a tough Pittsburgh defense.
Brooks is less than 100 yards from crossing the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his collegiate career. He is coming off a 104-yard performance against Stanford.
Brooks has a chance to build his case as a potential second round prospect, so the Giants should keep their eyes on him.
CB Cobee Bryant, Kansas
As mentioned earlier, Kansas has two cornerbacks who present a tough test for Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders.
Their top coverage defender is Cobee Bryant. He is expected to see a lot of star two-way player Travis Hunter.
Hunter is the leading receiver for Colorado's offense, and Bryant can cement himself as one of the best CBs in the draft with a strong showing.
He must be prepared to battle this talented receiving core and their accurate quarterback. If the opportunity presents itself, Bryant should make as many plays on the football without being greedy.
IDL Tyleik Williams, Ohio St.
When Ohio State hosts an undefeated Indiana Hoosier team, the battle in the trenches will determine who wins and loses this contest.
Tyleik Williams will be needed to slow down the Hoosier's offensive rushing attack. They use the run to set up their play-action passing game.
QB Kurtis Rourke is a talented passer with great experience, if kept clean, he will make winning plays. Williams' ability to collapse the pocket from the interior will be needed for the Buckeyes to get off the field on defense.
He is a projected Day 2 prospect who will fill a need on the defensive line for the Giants alongside big Dexter Lawrence II.