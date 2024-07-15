Giants Country

A Giant Issue Podcast: Top Training Camp Position Battles

Coach Gene Clemons talks to Emory Hunt from Football Gameplan and CBS Sports about four key position battles brewing at New York Giants training camp this summer

Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants helmets rest on the grass field during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility.
Aug 1, 2023; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; New York Giants helmets rest on the grass field during training camp at the Quest Diagnostics Training Facility. / Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
On today's episode of "A Giant Issue" podcast, Coach Gene Clemons talks to Emory Hunt from Football Gameplan and CBS Sports about four key position battles he looks forward to seeing at the New York Giants training camp, including one that isn't drawing a lot of attention but probably should be.

Join Giants on SI analyst Coach Gene Clemons Monday-Friday for A Giant Issue podcast, covering the biggest issues surrounding the New York Giants. Clemons will be joined by members of the Giants media, content creators from Big Blue Nation, and fans who are passionate about the Giants. A Giant Issue podcast is available wherever you find podcasts and on the Giants On SI YouTube channel.

GENE CLEMONS

Gene "Coach" Clemons has been involved with the game of football for 30 years as a player, coach, evaluator, and journalist.  Clemons has spent time writing for the Worcester Telegram and Gazette, Bridgton News, Urbana Daily Citizen, Macon Telegraph and footballgameplan.com.  He has a YouTube channel called "Coach Gene Clemons" where you can find his popular "X&O The Joes" series as well as other football related content. 

