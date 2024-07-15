A Giant Issue Podcast: Top Training Camp Position Battles
Coach Gene Clemons talks to Emory Hunt from Football Gameplan and CBS Sports about four key position battles brewing at New York Giants training camp this summer
In this story:
On today's episode of "A Giant Issue" podcast, Coach Gene Clemons talks to Emory Hunt from Football Gameplan and CBS Sports about four key position battles he looks forward to seeing at the New York Giants training camp, including one that isn't drawing a lot of attention but probably should be.
