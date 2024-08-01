Giants Pre-Practice Injury Update: Tyler Nubin Returns, John Michael Schmitz Still Out
The New York Giants, returning to practice on Thursday, are getting second-round draft pick Tyler Nubin back on the field.
Nubin has missed most of camp thus far due to a lingering calf issue. Thanks to diligent treatment and rest, he was cleared to return to the field to begin his quest to win a starting job in the Giants defense.
Third-year man Dane Belton has been taking most of the snaps opposite of Jason Pinnock and has done well with those opportunities. Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen told reporters Thursday morning that the open starting safety spot is currently Belton's job to lose.
In other injury news, center John Michael Schmitz (shoulder) remains unable to practice, making this his fourth missed practice in a row.
Head coach Brian Daboll had expressed hope that Schmitz, who is dealing with what Daboll said is a different issue than the one he experienced last season that cost him three games, might be good to go after the day off, but that hasn’t been the case, so they are going to play it safe for now with him.
With the Giants still trying to figure out the offensive line due to the injuries, Daboll said the plan was for newly signed offensive lineman Greg Van Roten to play snaps at center with the first-team offense.
Jon Runyan, Jr., who had taken some snaps in place of Schmitz during his absence, would move to left guard for Thursday’s practice. Aaron Stinnie, who had been working at left guard, will work at right guard on Thursday.
In other injury news, Daboll said he expected defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence (illness) to be limited. The head coach also mentioned that inside linebacker/special tamer Carter Coughlin has some “lower body soreness.”