This Position Group Named Giants' Biggest Question Mark Ahead of Training Camp
When an NFL franchise’s quarterback situation has been in such dire straits for as long as the New York Giants’ room has, it’s understandable for those on the outside to doubt that anything will be different with the position as the 2025 season is right around the corner.
For the first time in a long while, the Giants arsenal of gunslingers appears to be in the best shape it’s been since the team saw their two-time Super Bowl MVP and legendary arm Eli Manning hang up the cleats for retirement at the end of the 2019 campaign.
Through six mostly grueling seasons, the Giants tried to make it work with Daniel Jones as the heir apparent to the helm, but nagging injuries and a habit of poor decision-making in the pocket would mar his tenure in the Big Apple.
The franchise would need to take a drastic turn to get back on the right track, which led to several significant moves at the quarterback position.
Now, the Giants’ focused efforts have produced another Super Bowl champion in Russell Wilson to command the offensive huddle and hopefully get it back to being an explosive unit that opponents don’t just sleep on like they did last year.
Wilson is set to bring a spirit of excellence, dedication, and winning experience to a Giants team that only scraped together three wins last season and was a laughing stock behind a carousel at the most important spot on the roster.
He is joined by fellow veteran Jameis Winston, who is one of the more capable backups in the league, and rookie Jaxson Dart, who is expected to one day become the Giants’ long-term answer after developing under head coach Brian Daboll.
With the noticeable jump they’ve taken from the woefulness of Jones to a more personified and athletic group, one wouldn’t be naive to suggest the Giants’ quarterback position is on the up and up heading into the regular season.
That said, a new analysis from Pro Football Network is still labeling the position as its biggest question mark for New York as training camp looms.
“Wilson finds himself on his third NFL team in the last three years, his Hall of Fame-caliber prime behind him,” the outlet’s analysis said.
“Winston is an experienced veteran, but he threw 12 interceptions in just seven starts for Cleveland in 2024. Dart has the highest ceiling of the three, but he enters the league as a major work in progress.”
Will the Giants’ Quarterback Room Be Improved This Upcoming Season?
The analysis raises fair points about each of the Giants’ three incoming quarterbacks. At the same time, they are forgetting where the team’s position group was just several months earlier.
Once the Giants parted ways with Daniel Jones, they had to rotate through three different gunslingers for the final seven games of the season, and the results were dismal as a result of an inconsistent presence.
The Giants’ options couldn’t even match Jones’s 2,070 and eight touchdowns as a group, and two of them held QBRs worse than their predecessors, 79.4 in 2024.
It wasn’t the quarterbacks that solely deserved blame for such ineffective offense, as they were also impeded by poor protection and a pattern of drops in the receiver corps. Any good NFL team still needs that strong leadership in the huddle, and the Giants have that with Russell Wilson at the helm.
Unlike the arms of last year, Wilson has been much more productive in his career. Despite a slight drop in his passing numbers, he hasn’t completed less than 3,000 yards and 16 touchdowns in any other season of his 14-year career.
He will bring the element of the deep ball back to the Giants offense that tried to make it come alive with Jones but couldn’t overcome his processing under pressure.
As the starter for the Steelers last fall, Wilson managed to do his part in helping them reach 10 wins and a postseason berth, accumulating 2,482 yards, 16 touchdowns, and an average of 225.5 yards per game, which ranked 22nd among quarterbacks. His moonball shots earned a 95.0 passer grade and were successful despite a Steelers unit that ranked in the bottom third in major aerial metrics.
Many of the Giants receiving threats have already expressed excitement and confidence when it comes to playing with Wilson this season, and that makes it hard to believe that it’ll be another 14.6 points per game year if the two sides can foster that on-field connection from the jump.
The schedule in front of them is tough, and if it doesn’t work. If things need to change in the middle of the season, it feels more likely that the Giants will jump straight to Jaxson Dart and use the signs of his early development to decide whether the current regime sticks around for the long haul in East Rutherford.
Dart is a raw player for the pros, but he has some of the same intangibles as his veteran teammates that could make him just as lethal with the ball and call sheet in his hands.