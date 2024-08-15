Giants Country

Giants Add Running Back Joshua Kelly to Roster

The Giants' depth at running back is thin due to injuries.

Patricia Traina

Nov 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) at Lambeau Field.
Nov 19, 2023; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) at Lambeau Field. / Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports
The New York Giants, who are currently thin at running back depth due to injuries, have signed former Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley to the 90-man roster.

Kelley, 5-11 and 212 pounds, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Chargers out of UCLA. Over four seasons, he appeared in 54 games with four starts, and has 320 attempts for 1,148 yards and six rushing touchdowns, and has 50 receptions for 319 yards.

Tracy has an ankle injury that could leave him week to week. Miller has been dealing with some tightness in his lower body. The Giants' other running backs are Devin Singletary, Eric Gray, and Lorenzo Lingard, who were added earlier this week. 

The Giants waived defensive back Elijah Riley to clear a roster spot for Kelley.

