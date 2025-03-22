Giants Agree to Terms with WR Zach Pascal
The New York Giants have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with free-agent wide receiver Zach Pascal, whom they hosted for a visit earlier this week.
The 6-foot-2 and 215-pound Pascal entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Old Dominion in 2017 with the Washington Commanders, but didn't make their roster. Instead, Pascal spent his rookie season with the Titans.
The following year, he was claimed off waivers by the Colts, with whom he played through 2021, crossing paths with current Giants receivers coach Mike Groh, who was with the Colts from 2020-2021.
After a stop in Philadelphia in 2022, Pascal joined the Cardinals, where he was for the last two seasons.
He has appeared in 112 regular-season games with 47 starts and has caught 169 passes out of 292 pass targets for 2,057 yards (12.2 average), with 16 touchdowns. Pascal also has special teams experience, having returned 26 kickoffs for 597 yards (23.0 average).
Pascal will be added to the roster pending the results of his physical.
