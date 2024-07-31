Giants Awarded Cornerback Mario Goodrich Off Waivers
The New York Giants have been awarded cornerback Mario Goodrich off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles, the NFL Network reported.
Goodrich, who was waived after the Eagles signed former Giants offensive lineman Nick Gates, played college ball at Clemson, where he was part of their national championship team in 2018.
Throughout his four-year college career (2018-2021), he recorded 84 tackles (0.5 for loss), 15 pass breakups, five interceptions, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery in 1,116 snaps over 47 games.
In 2020, his two interceptions tied him for tenth most in the ACC. The next year, he had an interception return for a touchdown, which ranked first in the ACC, while his ten pass breakups that season ranked first in the conference.
Goodrich, 6-0 and 190 pounds, was signed as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 draft. As a rookie, he was elevated for one game from the practice squad but didn’t record any stats.
Last year, he appeared in four games with one start with the Eagles, logging five tackles (three solos).
The Giants, who waived cornerback Aaron Robinson (knee) off the PUP list on Tuesday when they signed offensive lineman Greg Van Roten, now have ten cornerbacks on the roster.
The Giants’ corresponding move to clear a roster spot has not yet been announced, but check back in this space; we’ll have it as soon as we know it.